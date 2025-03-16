Britain announced a plan to deploy peacekeepers to Ukraine

British leader Keir Starmer, during a meeting of the leaders of the "coalition of the willing", introduced those present to a plan to form a "peacekeeping contingent" for Ukraine with a number of over 10,000 soldiers.
Points of attention
- The meeting on March 15 in London saw Keir Starmer enlisting support for the peace deal, with military officials set to gather in Britain on March 20 to plan the strengthening of the peacekeeping mission.
- This coordinated effort highlights international solidarity in providing crucial support to Ukraine in the form of troops, weapons, logistical support, and intelligence assistance.
What is Britain ready to do to support Ukraine?
As journalists managed to find out, the final number of peacekeeping contingents for Ukraine that Britain is ready to provide will definitely exceed 10,000 soldiers.
Moreover, it is indicated that during the meeting on March 15 in London, Keir Starmer was able to enlist the support of a "significantly larger number" of countries.
What is important to understand is that previously only three allies of Kyiv supported the idea of introducing their peacekeeping troops into Ukraine.
According to journalists, this is a significant force with a significant number of countries contributing troops and a much larger group contributing in other ways.
Keir Starmer has officially confirmed that military officials will gather in Britain on March 20 to plan how to strengthen the future "peace deal."
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-