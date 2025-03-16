Britain announced a plan to deploy peacekeepers to Ukraine

British leader Keir Starmer, during a meeting of the leaders of the "coalition of the willing", introduced those present to a plan to form a "peacekeeping contingent" for Ukraine with a number of over 10,000 soldiers.

What is Britain ready to do to support Ukraine?

As journalists managed to find out, the final number of peacekeeping contingents for Ukraine that Britain is ready to provide will definitely exceed 10,000 soldiers.

Moreover, it is indicated that during the meeting on March 15 in London, Keir Starmer was able to enlist the support of a "significantly larger number" of countries.

What is important to understand is that previously only three allies of Kyiv supported the idea of introducing their peacekeeping troops into Ukraine.

In total, about 35 countries agreed at a meeting on Saturday to provide weapons, logistical and intelligence support to a potential "peacekeeping" mission. However, Britain and France are expected to provide the bulk of the troops. Share

According to journalists, this is a significant force with a significant number of countries contributing troops and a much larger group contributing in other ways.