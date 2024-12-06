Incumbent German leader Olaf Scholz and CDU/CSU chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz are competing over whose policy on Ukraine is better and more convincing.

Scholz and Merz have already started the fight for the chancellor's seat

Foreign journalists draw attention to the fact that, on the eve of the elections to the Bundestag on February 23, German politicians are using the topic of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine as one of the methods of campaigning.

Despite this, neither Scholz nor Meru want to specifically explain how they plan to strengthen the defense capabilities of their own country and Europe.

Both candidates for the post of chancellor are "stuck in a circle of mutual accusations".

The chancellor is proud of the fact that he refused to supply cruise missiles to Ukraine, and Mertz distances himself from Scholz, instilling hopes in Kyiv of receiving such weapons. Who benefits from this? Ukrainians certainly do not. They need air defense systems, ammunition and investments in the defense industry much more, the publication writes.

What Germany expects from Scholz and Mertz

According to political scientists, each of them should explain to their voters how Berlin can contribute to the end of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Against this background, it is also extremely important to put all the dots over the "and" in the issues of weapons supply and the possible introduction of peacekeeping forces into Ukraine.

The future chancellor of Germany will have to take on a leadership role, unite Europeans and convince the Americans to also undertake the defense of Ukraine — either by deploying ground troops or by providing air cover, the editors of the publication emphasize.

What is important to understand is that, as of today, both Scholz and Mertz evasively answer the question about the possible introduction of troops — Scholz stated that "in the current situation" it is excluded, Merz also said that this issue "for now" does not arise.