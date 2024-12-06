Scholz and Mertz use the Ukraine issue for their own purposes

Incumbent German leader Olaf Scholz and CDU/CSU chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz are competing over whose policy on Ukraine is better and more convincing.
Points of attention
- Scholz and Mertz pay attention to the future fate of Ukraine within the framework of the election campaign.
- Voters expect the future chancellor to play a leadership role in defense of Germany, Ukraine and the whole of Europe.
- The policy of Scholz and Mertz regarding the possible introduction of troops into Ukraine remains ambiguous.
Scholz and Merz have already started the fight for the chancellor's seat
Foreign journalists draw attention to the fact that, on the eve of the elections to the Bundestag on February 23, German politicians are using the topic of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine as one of the methods of campaigning.
Despite this, neither Scholz nor Meru want to specifically explain how they plan to strengthen the defense capabilities of their own country and Europe.
Both candidates for the post of chancellor are "stuck in a circle of mutual accusations".
What Germany expects from Scholz and Mertz
According to political scientists, each of them should explain to their voters how Berlin can contribute to the end of Russia's war against Ukraine.
Against this background, it is also extremely important to put all the dots over the "and" in the issues of weapons supply and the possible introduction of peacekeeping forces into Ukraine.
What is important to understand is that, as of today, both Scholz and Mertz evasively answer the question about the possible introduction of troops — Scholz stated that "in the current situation" it is excluded, Merz also said that this issue "for now" does not arise.
However, German voters want to hear clear statements to know where both politicians stand on the matter.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-