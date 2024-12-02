Zelensky harshly put Russia in its place during the meeting with Sholtz

Russia must realize the crimes it is committing in Ukraine. And in the context of possible peace negotiations, it is desirable for the aggressor country to "go to three letters". This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Kyiv.

Zelensky undiplomatically but aptly put Russia in its place

Zelensky did not hold back his words about the aggressor country, which caused thousands of Ukrainian victims during the full-scale invasion.

What should Russia do? Preferably three letters. It is desirable that she understands that she is doing what she is doing — killing us, and we defend ourselves and fight the enemy. Volodymyr Zelensky President of Ukraine

Zelensky noted that Ukraine's plans remain unchanged for now.

Indeed, we really want to be stronger so that this war ends in 2025. Sorry for the undiplomatic language. Share

Ukraine is working on the possibility of supplying Taurus missiles from Germany

Ukraine is working to change the opinion of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz regarding the supply of long-range Taurus missiles. Ukrainian defenders could destroy more Russian military targets.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference with Olaf Scholtz.

According to the head of the Ukrainian state, at today's talks with Scholz, the issue of further strengthening of Ukrainian air defense was discussed. He emphasized that Ukraine is grateful for the German IRIS-T systems.

Zelensky specified that Ukraine lacks systems to protect 20 special objects due to dense Russian missile strikes.

Also, as the president added, the issue of supplying Taurus long-range missiles was raised at the meeting with the chancellor.

Olaf and I have common views on some issues, but we also have different views. We are constantly working to have more in common when it comes to Taurus. Share

He reminded that Ukraine worked on the position of Germany, France, Britain and the USA in the context of the supply of long-range weapons and their use.