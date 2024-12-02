Zelensky harshly put Russia in its place during the meeting with Sholtz

Russia must realize the crimes it is committing in Ukraine. And in the context of possible peace negotiations, it is desirable for the aggressor country to "go to three letters". This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Kyiv.
Points of attention
- President Zelensky condemns Russia's actions in Ukraine and demands an end to the war by 2025.
- Ukraine seeks to strengthen its air defense and receive support from Germany in the supply of long-range Taurus missiles.
- Zelensky's frank remarks at the press conference emphasize the need for Russia to acknowledge its crimes and the importance of international support for Ukraine.
- The discussions between Zelensky and Scholz revolve around the supply of Taurus missiles to enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities.
- Efforts are being made to align the viewpoints of Ukraine and Germany on the issue of supplying long-range weapons for the defense of Ukraine.
Zelensky undiplomatically but aptly put Russia in its place
Zelensky did not hold back his words about the aggressor country, which caused thousands of Ukrainian victims during the full-scale invasion.
Zelensky noted that Ukraine's plans remain unchanged for now.
Ukraine is working on the possibility of supplying Taurus missiles from Germany
Ukraine is working to change the opinion of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz regarding the supply of long-range Taurus missiles. Ukrainian defenders could destroy more Russian military targets.
This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference with Olaf Scholtz.
According to the head of the Ukrainian state, at today's talks with Scholz, the issue of further strengthening of Ukrainian air defense was discussed. He emphasized that Ukraine is grateful for the German IRIS-T systems.
Zelensky specified that Ukraine lacks systems to protect 20 special objects due to dense Russian missile strikes.
Also, as the president added, the issue of supplying Taurus long-range missiles was raised at the meeting with the chancellor.
He reminded that Ukraine worked on the position of Germany, France, Britain and the USA in the context of the supply of long-range weapons and their use.
At the same time, according to him, Ukrainian soldiers could use Taurus to destroy even more military targets of the Russian Federation.
