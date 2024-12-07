The European Union urged to prepare for a "big explosion". What is it about?

According to European Defense Commissioner Andryus Kubilius, a "big explosion" should take place in the European Union in the context of defense spending and politics in order to prepare for a possible war with Russia.
Points of attention
- The European Commissioner points to the need for large investments in the field of defense in the amount of 500 billion euros.
- Andrus Kubilius emphasizes that the main threat to the EU is Putin, not Trump, and calls to prepare for a possible war.
The EU must prepare for war
Kubilyus drew attention to the forecasts of European intelligence services.
According to them, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation may be ready for military aggression against the European Union or NATO member states by 2030.
He also emphasized that, as of today, Europe needs a quick infusion of huge funds into defense.
According to the commissioner, it is about 500 billion euros over the next decade, long-term contracts with industry and joint financing of defense orders.
The main danger for the EU is Putin, not Trump
The European Commissioner for Defense noted that he sees the need to spend more on defense not because of Trump, but because of Putin.
In his opinion, Europe should be ready for any military aggression.
It is important to understand that Andryus Kubilyus is known in the European Union as one of the "friends of Ukraine."
It was he who became the first individual European Commissioner for Defense.
Previously, this area of responsibility was combined with the position of the chief diplomat of the EU.
