French leader Emmanuel Macron did everything possible to convince the new US president Donald Trump to hold a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

Macron organized a meeting between Zelensky and Trump

The head of the republic spent the last few days on this.

The President of France planned for Donald Trump to hold a joint meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to Paris for the opening of the Notre-Dame Cathedral.

According to one of the insiders, at first the new head of the White House did not agree to the meeting, but Macron still managed to persuade him.

Another anonymous source told reporters that the conversation between Trump and Zelensky lasted 45 minutes and was "good and fruitful."

It is also important to understand that the final decision to hold the tripartite meeting was made shortly before it.

How Zelensky commented on the talks with Trump and Macron

According to the Ukrainian leader, the meeting was "good and productive".

Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that they had time to discuss the situation on the ground and a "just peace".

In addition, the parties agreed to continue working together and keep in touch.

I said that we need a just and strong peace that the Russians will not destroy in a few years, as they have already done. This is clear not only for our country and region. We see how Russia is now trying to conquer Georgia after several wars against this country. Russia still does not let go of Moldova. The Russians are now fleeing Syria, but that doesn't mean they won't try to sow death there again. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

Importantly, the meeting comes as Trump prepares to take office in six weeks and begin a diplomatic process to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.