Defining security guarantees for Ukraine — the US named the condition

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio officially confirmed that security guarantees for Ukraine will be discussed and approved only after a ceasefire on the frontline, supported by both sides of the war.

Rubio has dotted all the i's

The US Secretary of State made a statement on this matter following the meeting of the heads of foreign policy departments of the Group of Seven in the Canadian province of Quebec.

"Well, that's something that will have to be determined in the negotiations," Rubio said, commenting on potential security guarantees for Ukraine. Share

Journalists asked the American diplomat what "strong and credible security arrangements" that would protect Ukraine from potential Russian incursions might look like.

What is important to understand is that the development of these guarantees was supported by the G7 at the current meeting in Canada.

Separate the two aspects: a ceasefire, the conditions for everyone to stop shooting at each other, and then moving to the negotiating table to finally end the war, Rubio said. Share

According to him, within the second stage, of course, every country in the world has the right to security, the right to defend itself, to protect its territory.