Air defense forces neutralize 64 drones during new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
During the night of April 4, 2025, the aggressor country Russia carried out an air attack with 78 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types. Most of them were neutralized thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces.

Points of attention

  • The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine played a crucial role in countering the Russian air attack, emphasizing unity and resilience in defending against external threats.
  • The ongoing efforts of the air defense forces demonstrate the commitment to safeguarding Ukrainian airspace and ensuring the protection of its territories.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on April 4 — what is known

The Russian invaders launched a new air attack at 9:30 p.m. on April 3 from the following directions: Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk — Russia.

Anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 08:30, it has been confirmed that 42 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been shot down in the north, east, and center of the country.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that 22 enemy drones-simulators have been lost in location (without negative consequences).

This time, the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, and Zaporizhia regions came under Russian attacks.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — emphasize the defenders of the sky.

