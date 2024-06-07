Former judge Natalia Larina committed suicide by jumping out of the window in Moscow. At the behest of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team, she was sentencing Russian opposition political activists.

The scandalous Russian judge Larina fell out of the window of a high-rise building

According to the Russian opposition Telegram channels, Larina, who was a judge of the Tagansky District Court for a long time and retired last year, was able to be deceived by phone fraudsters.

They were able to extort a huge amount of money from her—according to preliminary data, about 2 million rubles.

It is currently known that they called her on behalf of the head of the court—her former boss—and began lying that they were trying to send money from her accounts to finance the armed forces.

Fraudsters convinced the former judge to send a million rubles to the account, later Larina took a loan from the bank for another million and also sent money to the same account.

Only after that, Putin's henchman finally realized that she had been deceived.

According to insiders who were close to the scandalous judge, she was very "very distressed by what happened. As a result, all this led to a tragedy."

In addition, it is emphasized that the police found the suicide note left by Larina.

Larina followed all the instructions of the Kremlin

What is essential to understand is that nine years ago, Natalya Larin decided to arrest the activist artist Petr Pavlensky, who was accused of vandalism by setting fire to the doors of the FSB building.

What's more, in 2006 it was she who considered extending the preventive measure to activists of the National Bolshevik Party in the so-called "Tagan case".

In 2011, Larina passed a verdict in the high-profile criminal case of Vladimir Makarov, finding him guilty of sexualised violence against his own daughter.

Interestingly, the Moscow Court later reclassified this case, reducing Makarov's term.