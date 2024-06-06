Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin began to cynically deny the statements of NATO representatives about Russia's preparations for an attack on the Alliance countries.
Points of attention
- Putin cynically accused NATO of lying about claims that Russia was preparing for an attack on Alliance states.
- The Ukrainian military intelligence speaker refutes Putin's false statements and supports defence efforts.
- The statements of the Russian dictator are aimed at a split between Ukraine and its Western partners.
- Western countries support Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression, despite false Russian propaganda.
- Ukraine's diplomatic and defence efforts are going in the right direction despite accusations and misinformation from the Russian Federation.
Putin resorted to cynical insults towards NATO over accusations of preparations for an attack
He cynically says Western countries' leadership is "trying to fool its population" with such statements.
Putin added that Western leaders want to "maintain their imperial position and greatness."
Putin's cynical lies were exposed in the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
According to Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin constantly lies about the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine.
According to him, the Kremlin dictator's false statements are aimed at disrupting Ukraine's defence efforts and aid from Western partners.
