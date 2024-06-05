Two Russian agentesses for collecting intelligence data and praising Putin detained in Dnipro

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained in the Dnipro an agentess of Russian military intelligence (aka GRU) and her daughter, an ideological activist from the Kyiv region. Both figures praised Putin and heroized the Russian occupation forces, which are fighting against Ukraine.

The GRU agent from Dnipro was correcting enemy fire at AFU's locations

As noted, the mother, a GRU agent, was tasked with adjusting enemy fire at the Defence Forces' locations in the Dnipropetrovsk region. First, its curators were interested in the places with the greatest concentration of personnel and heavy weapons.

In order to identify potential targets, the suspect traveled around the area, where she secretly recorded the points of temporary basing of Ukrainian troops.

She planned to send the information received by messenger to her Russian Federation curator of military intelligence for preparation of airstrikes in the region.

The security service interrupted the transfer of intelligence to the aggressor and carried out comprehensive measures to secure the Armed Forces' positions.

At the final stage of the special operation, SSU officers detained the Russian agent in her apartment.

The daughter of a GRU agent justified Russia's war against Ukraine

According to the investigation, the detained resident of Dnipro was recruited by a staff member of the GRU in 2023. The Security Service of Ukraine has already established its identity.

At the same time, the daughter of the detainee, who lives in the Kyiv region, regularly justified the aggressive war against Ukraine, in particular, hostile missile attacks on the civilian infrastructure of our country.

So far, the SSU investigators have informed both perpetrators of the suspicion of criminal charges by Chapters 1, 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

The criminal actions of an agent of the Russian GRU are additionally qualified under Chapter 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). She was remanded in custody without bail.

The perpetrator faces life imprisonment and confiscation of property.