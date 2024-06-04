Russian agent for preparing terror attacks on TRC service members was detained

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained a man who was preparing to detonate the cars of recruiting centre workers in Zaporizhzhia. He is suspected of working for the Russian secret services.

What is known about the detained Russian agent?

According to the investigation, the suspect acted on the instructions of the Russian FSB; he was supposed to find the cars of local TRC employees and then install remote-controlled improvised explosive devices under them.

The suspect daily monitored parking lots near military checkpoints to find future targets. Next, he was supposed to receive detailed instructions regarding terrorist attacks from the Russian curator, the SSU notes. Share

The suspect was detained while conducting reconnaissance near the Defence Forces facility. A mobile phone with evidence was seized from him. The SsU also established that the suspect was also spying on transformer substations in Zaporizhzhia.

According to the investigation, the detainee is a security guard of the local energy company, who the FSB remotely recruited in April. The man was noticed through his daughter, who lives in Moscow and cooperates with the Russian special service.

What punishment is the detainee facing?

The detainee is currently in custody. He is suspected of treason — for this, he faces life imprisonment.