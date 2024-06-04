Russian agent for preparing terror attacks on TRC service members was detained

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained a man who was preparing to detonate the cars of recruiting centre workers in Zaporizhzhia. He is suspected of working for the Russian secret services.
Points of attention
- The detained Russian agent was preparing terror attacks against the military TCC in Zaporizhzhia on the instructions of the Russian special services.
- The suspect was conducting preliminary reconnaissance and setting up the cars of the employees of the local military commissions for detonation.
- The investigation revealed that the detainee was spying on transformer substations in Zaporizhzhia.
- The detainee faces life imprisonment for treason; he is currently in custody.
- The SSU has increased security measures to protect the movement routes of service members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and their bases.
What is known about the detained Russian agent?
According to the investigation, the suspect acted on the instructions of the Russian FSB; he was supposed to find the cars of local TRC employees and then install remote-controlled improvised explosive devices under them.
The suspect was detained while conducting reconnaissance near the Defence Forces facility. A mobile phone with evidence was seized from him. The SsU also established that the suspect was also spying on transformer substations in Zaporizhzhia.
According to the investigation, the detainee is a security guard of the local energy company, who the FSB remotely recruited in April. The man was noticed through his daughter, who lives in Moscow and cooperates with the Russian special service.
What punishment is the detainee facing?
The detainee is currently in custody. He is suspected of treason — for this, he faces life imprisonment.
At the same time, the SSU additionally protected the routes of movement of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and their bases.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-