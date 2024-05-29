The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained a foreigner in Odesa region who was setting fire to power substations in the south of the region on the instructions of Russian special services.

The FSB agent was to de-energise houses and critical infrastructure facilities

The investigation established that the suspect was a citizen of a neighboring European country who lived in Ukraine and worked for the Russian FSB.

It is noted that in mid-April, he poured 5 canisters of gasoline on the technological equipment of two local power stations.

Then the power transformers, which provide electricity to 8 settlements in the region, caught fire.

In this way, the enemy tried to de-energise hundreds of residential buildings, hospitals, heat generating enterprises, hydraulic structures and gas supply facilities.

According to the investigation, the organiser of the sabotage is a criminal from a neighboring Eastern European country. In the criminal world, he has the status of a "watcher" in two border towns near Ukraine.

The figure was recruited by the FSB and in the spring of this year was tasked with committing a series of arsons in Odesa.

For this, he involved his accomplice, who had a residence permit in Ukraine.

After committing the crime, the perpetrator hoped to secretly go abroad. However, he was detained on the local highway.

The detainee was charged with sabotage committed under martial law. He is currently in custody. A foreigner faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Russian missile adjuster at Yavoriv test site sentenced to prison term

The former employee of the KGB, who pointed Russian missiles at the Yavoriv training ground, was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The agent of the FSB of Russia, who corrected the missile attack on the Yavoriv training ground in the Lviv region on March 13, 2022, received a real prison term.

It is noted that it was then that the Russian military carried out a massive air attack, using almost 30 missiles.

The convict is a local resident, a former employee of the KGB. His recruitment was carried out by an FSB agent who had previously been exposed by the SSU and who received suspicion from the Service for cooperation with Russia.

After the start of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, the traitor was remotely contacted by a liaison who coordinated him with a representative of the FSB.