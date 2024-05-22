Ukraine modernises Sea Baby marine drones — photo

Ukrainian journalists managed to find out from their insiders in the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) that Sea Baby drones were equipped with Soviet-made MLRS Grad systems. The first tests after modernization have already taken place.

Sea Baby continues to be constantly improved

As one of the anonymous sources in the secret service notes, "Sea Baby" is not just a drone but a multifunctional platform constantly being improved.

And today we can confirm that they are equipped with a rocket salvo fire system and this technological solution is already showing powerful results. So new surprises await the enemy. We are working efficiently as always, the insider added. Share

Photo: pravda.com.ua

In addition, it is indicated that on the night of May 20, SSU "Sea Baby" drones, together with naval forces, effectively worked from the sea against the positions of the Russians on the Kinburn Spit.

Photo: pravda.com.ua

The journalists received photos of the winter tests of "Sea Baby" and drones directly from the drone production.

Photo: pravda.com.ua

What is important to know about Sea Baby

Sea Baby surface unmanned combat boats are a direct development of the Security Service of Ukraine.

They were able to destroy the Russian frigates "Admiral Makarov" and "Admiral Essen", as well as the minesweeper "Ivan Golubets" and the patrol ship "Ladny", the missile carriers "Samum" and "Buyan", the ship "Pavel Derzhavin" and large military tugboat "Professor Nikolay Muru", reconnaissance and hydrographic ship "Vladimir Kozytsky".

Moreover, Sea Babies were used to blow up the Crimean bridge.

This Ukrainian drone can carry 850 kilograms of explosives, accelerate to 90 km/h and cover a distance of 1,000 kilometres.