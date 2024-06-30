In Kyiv, debris from a Russian missile damaged a high-rise building — photo

On June 30, the Russian Federation launched a missile over the city of Kyiv. As a result of falling rocket fragments, a fire broke out in one of the capital's buildings.

Russia attacked Kyiv

As the mayor of the city, Vitaliy Klychko, said, during the alarm, air defense was working in the Kyiv region. However, later it was recorded that the emergency services were called to the capital's Obolonsky district.

Later, he clarified that in the Obolonsky district, the fragments of the rocket fell on a residential building. There was a fire on the 8th and 9th floors.

The same information was confirmed by the KMVA, clarifying that all the necessary emergency services and emergency services are already working on the spot.

According to updated data, as a result of a rocket strike in the capital's Obolon district, a multi-story residential building was previously damaged. A balcony on one of the floors caught fire there.

Information about the victims is being clarified. All emergency services are on site.

We will remind, on June 30, an air alert was announced in Kyiv and a number of regions. The Air Force warned that a missile was flying towards the capital.

The Russian Federation hit the Nova Poshta terminal

On June 30, the Russian Federation dropped a FAB-500 aerial bomb on the city of Kharkiv. This is already the second case of the use of this aerial bomb by the Russians for shelling the city.

According to the prosecutor's office, according to preliminary data, the Russians dropped FAB-500 on the city, this is evidenced by the wreckage that has already been collected at the scene of the tragedy.

According to the State Emergency Service, the impact caused a fire on an area of 200 square meters. 8 trucks were on fire, and another 6 trucks, 3 production and warehouse buildings and a medical facility were damaged.

As a result of the strike, the Novaya Poshta terminal was destroyed.