Ukraine attacked the Savasleyka military airfield in Russia

On the night of April 29, a powerful "blow" thundered in the Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation after an attack by Ukrainian UAVs. This time, the Savasleyka military airfield and an explosives factory located in the same Russian region - the city of Dzerzhinsk - were hit by the strikes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Ukraine continues to successfully destroy enemy military facilities

The new targets of the Ukrainian soldiers were the Savasleyka airfield (military unit 83122) and the Ya. M. Sverdlov Plant.

What is important to understand is that the specified plant is part of the Russian military-industrial complex.

Russian air defense counted at least 8 drones and claimed to have shot down 7 of them.

According to the latest reports, 2 drones were targeted at the plant.

The company's employees were evacuated at this time, and nothing is known for sure about the results of the attack.

At night, air defense forces and assets repelled a UAV attack over the territories of two districts of the Nizhny Novgorod region. According to preliminary data, no consequences were recorded, the governor of the region claims. Share

What is important to understand is that Savasleyka is an air base in the Nizhny Novgorod region, which houses a branch of the 4th State Center for Aviation Personnel Training and Military Testing of the Russian Ministry of Defense (formerly the 4th Center for Combat Application and Retraining of Air Force Personnel of the Russian Air Force).

The last time it was attacked by Ukraine was in August of last year.

Russian planes regularly attack Ukraine from the Savasleyka base.