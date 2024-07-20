The Russian army struck the Kharkiv region — there were casualties

On July 20, the Russian army shelled the village of Barvinkove in the Kharkiv region. The attack resulted in infrastructure damage and civilian casualties.
Points of attention
- The Russian army shelled the village of Barvinkove in the Kharkiv region, resulting in infrastructure damage and casualties.
- Civilians in Kharkiv and Sumy regions suffered casualties and injuries due to the attacks by the Russian military.
- The attacks led to significant damage to residential buildings, administrative structures, and civil infrastructure objects in the affected areas.
- Authorities are investigating the incidents and launching pre-trial investigations into the violations of laws and customs of war, including intentional murder.
- It is crucial to stay updated on the evolving situation in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions to understand the impact of the ongoing conflict and support those affected.
As a result of the Russian attack in Kharkiv Oblast, two civilians were killed
Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, reported on the attack of the occupation army.
According to Oleg Sinegubov, 2 men were killed and 3 people were injured as a result of the attack.
The information was confirmed by the head of the Main Department of the National Police in Kharkiv region, Volodymyr Tymoshko.
Volodymyr Tymoshko also specified that the Russian military had launched three missile strikes on the city.
The Russian army shelled the border of Sumy Oblast
The army of the Russian Federation shelled the Velykopysariv community of the Okhtyr district of the Sumy region with artillery, a 62-year-old woman was killed, and her 66-year-old husband was wounded.
According to the investigation, the enemy fired artillery at the civil infrastructure of the Velikopysarov community of the Okhtyr district in the Sumy region.
Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement officers, document the consequences of the shootings. In the future, the materials of the criminal proceedings will be transferred to the Office of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Sumy region.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-