July 2024 became one of the deadliest months of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

July 2024 became one of the deadliest months of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

UN
Consequences of attacks by the Russian army in the Donetsk region
Читати українською

According to the UN monitoring group, during July in Ukraine as a result of the criminal war unleashed by Russia, the largest number of Ukrainian civilians died since October 2022.

Points of attention

  • July 2024 marked a grim milestone in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with the highest number of Ukrainian civilian deaths since October 2022, attributed to the Russian army's armed aggression.
  • The UN report highlights the alarming increase in civilian casualties, emphasizing the destructive impact of Russian attacks on peaceful cities and the escalating violence in the Donetsk region.
  • A total of 219 civilians were killed and 1,180 injured in July 2024 alone, underscoring the devastating toll of Russian aggression on innocent lives and infrastructure controlled by Ukraine.
  • The Russian army's offensive actions have shifted towards the Donetsk region, resulting in a significant rise in civilian casualties from May to July 2024, with educational and medical facilities bearing the brunt of the attacks.
  • The UN's findings shed light on the ruthless nature of the Russian army's tactics, targeting civilians and essential institutions, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

What is known about the record number of Ukrainian civilians killed by the Russian army during July 2024

It is noted that during July, 219 civilians were killed and another 1,18 people were injured as a result of the armed aggression of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

The UN draws attention to the fact that the number of victims of Russian aggression among peaceful Ukrainians has been increasing since March 2024.

The number of civilian casualties in July was the highest since October 2022, when 317 civilians were killed and 795 were injured. The largest number of casualties was recorded on July 8, when the Russian armed forces struck targets in Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region) and Kyiv region with high-precision missiles. In total, during the attacks on July 8, at least 43 civilians were killed, including 5 children, and 147 were injured, including 7 children, the UN report emphasizes.

What does the UN say about the accents of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in the east of Ukraine

They add that the offensive actions of the criminal army of the Russian Federation have moved from the northern regions of Kharkiv region to Donetsk region.

As a result, civilian casualties in the Donetsk region increased from 125 dead and wounded in May to 224 in June and 269 in July 2024.

The Russian army killed a large number of Ukrainian civilians during July
Consequences of the attacks of the Russian army in Donetsk region

In general, the vast majority of casualties among the civilian population (90%) and damage to educational and medical institutions (86%), as before, falls on the territory controlled by Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
In Kostyantynivka, the number of people killed as a result of the Russian strike increased sharply
Ihor Klymenko
Consequences of the Russian strike on Konstantinovka
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia shelled Kostyantynivka for the second time in a day — there are wounded
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Kostyantynivka
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army killed two children during the shelling of Kostyantynivka
Kostyantynivka

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?