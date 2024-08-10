According to the UN monitoring group, during July in Ukraine as a result of the criminal war unleashed by Russia, the largest number of Ukrainian civilians died since October 2022.
What is known about the record number of Ukrainian civilians killed by the Russian army during July 2024
It is noted that during July, 219 civilians were killed and another 1,18 people were injured as a result of the armed aggression of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.
The UN draws attention to the fact that the number of victims of Russian aggression among peaceful Ukrainians has been increasing since March 2024.
What does the UN say about the accents of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in the east of Ukraine
They add that the offensive actions of the criminal army of the Russian Federation have moved from the northern regions of Kharkiv region to Donetsk region.
As a result, civilian casualties in the Donetsk region increased from 125 dead and wounded in May to 224 in June and 269 in July 2024.
In general, the vast majority of casualties among the civilian population (90%) and damage to educational and medical institutions (86%), as before, falls on the territory controlled by Ukraine.
