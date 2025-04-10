Russia attacked Kyiv and Mykolaiv with drones — there are casualties

On the night of April 10, the aggressor country launched attack drones over Ukraine. Kyiv and Mykolaiv came under enemy attack, and there are wounded.

At night, 30 Russian drones were spotted in the airspace of Kyiv and on the outskirts of the capital, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration.

The alert lasted for 2 hours and 2 minutes (from 23:34 to 01:37) due to the threat of the use of Russian drones, and from 07:01 to 07:26 - due to the threat of the use of ballistic weapons.

During the night drone attack on the outskirts of Kyiv and in the airspace of the capital, 30 enemy UAVs were recorded. 16 were destroyed. According to available information, the rest were lost or left the airspace.

Kyiv after the Russian drone attack

As a result of drone attacks and falling debris from downed air targets, a fire was recorded in a warehouse in the Holosiivskyi district, which was extinguished by rescuers. In addition, a private house was destroyed in the Darnytskyi district, and windows of nearby houses and cars were also damaged.

In the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, two women were injured as a result of an attack by Russian strike drones on the night of April 10.

One of them had an acute stress reaction, the other had multiple minor injuries to the right forearm. The injured were treated on the spot, without hospitalization.

Nikolaev after the Russian drone attack

In Mykolaiv, 10 people were injured in a nighttime enemy drone attack. Three of them were hospitalized with injuries. Share

In the courtyard of a five-story building, an apartment caught fire due to falling debris from a UAV, and other apartments were damaged.

Rescuers evacuated a woman with limited mobility, and Red Cross volunteers provided assistance.

In other locations, two cars and a garage were set on fire. In one of the private houses, a mother and three children were trapped by the blast wave - all were rescued.