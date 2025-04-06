Russia's attack on Kyiv — one man killed
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia's attack on Kyiv — one man killed

Vitaliy Klitschko
What is known about Russia's attack on Kyiv?
Читати українською

On April 6, the body of a dead man was found in the Darnytsia district of the capital after a night attack by Russian occupiers.

Points of attention

  • The situation in Kyiv remains tense as the conflict escalates, highlighting the urgent need for international intervention to address the crisis and protect civilians.
  • The attack on Kyiv serves as a grim reminder of the ongoing war in Ukraine and the devastating impact it continues to have on the lives of innocent people.

What is known about Russia's attack on Kyiv?

The consequences of the new enemy air attack were reported by the city mayor Vitaliy Klitschko and the press service of the Kyiv OVA.

According to the mayor, the deceased was found on the street, near the epicenter of the explosion in the Darnytsia district.

The man's identity is currently being established.

The OVA clarified that two of the three injured are in the hospital.

As mentioned earlier, on the morning of April 6, the Russian army launched a ballistic missile strike on the Ukrainian capital, resulting in large-scale fires.

The State Emergency Service officially confirmed that a fire broke out in a non-residential building in the Darnytsia district.

The building was also found to be destroyed and three cars parked nearby were on fire. The fire was brought under control.

In the Obolonskyi district, a fire broke out in a furniture shop at one address, spreading to another warehouse building. At another, floors 3, 4, and 5 of a 5-story business center were partially destroyed.

Rescuers also added that in the Solomyansky district, a fire broke out in an open area with separate outbreaks and the facade of a warehouse building caught fire.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US Ambassador Mentions Russia in Her Statement After Zelensky's Reprimands
Brink took into account Zelensky's remarks
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army is starting to run out of steam — British intelligence analysis
UK Ministry of Defence
What is really happening on the front
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces destroyed 13 missiles and 40 drones during massive Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Reported on the Results of Their Work

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?