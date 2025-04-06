Russia's attack on Kyiv — one man killed

On April 6, the body of a dead man was found in the Darnytsia district of the capital after a night attack by Russian occupiers.
Points of attention
- The situation in Kyiv remains tense as the conflict escalates, highlighting the urgent need for international intervention to address the crisis and protect civilians.
- The attack on Kyiv serves as a grim reminder of the ongoing war in Ukraine and the devastating impact it continues to have on the lives of innocent people.
What is known about Russia's attack on Kyiv?
The consequences of the new enemy air attack were reported by the city mayor Vitaliy Klitschko and the press service of the Kyiv OVA.
According to the mayor, the deceased was found on the street, near the epicenter of the explosion in the Darnytsia district.
The man's identity is currently being established.
The OVA clarified that two of the three injured are in the hospital.
As mentioned earlier, on the morning of April 6, the Russian army launched a ballistic missile strike on the Ukrainian capital, resulting in large-scale fires.
The State Emergency Service officially confirmed that a fire broke out in a non-residential building in the Darnytsia district.
The building was also found to be destroyed and three cars parked nearby were on fire. The fire was brought under control.
Rescuers also added that in the Solomyansky district, a fire broke out in an open area with separate outbreaks and the facade of a warehouse building caught fire.
