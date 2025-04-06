US Ambassador Mentions Russia in Her Statement After Zelensky's Reprimands

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink mentioned the aggressor country Russia in her new post, responding to the massive missile strike on Kyiv and attacks on other cities.
Points of attention
- Conflict escalates as Ukrainian leader Zelensky criticizes the US Embassy for its perceived weak reaction to Russia's actions, emphasizing the importance of bold condemnation.
- The statement highlights the complexity of international relations and the delicate balancing act diplomats face in addressing sensitive geopolitical issues.
Brink took into account Zelensky's remarks
An American diplomat decided to comment on Russia's new massive attack on Ukraine.
The US Ambassador drew attention to the fact that "Kyiv and all of Ukraine remain under attack from ballistic and cruise missiles from Russia."
What is important to understand is that on the evening of April 4, the Russian army fired a ballistic missile at a residential area of Kryvyi Rih, killing at least 18 people, including nine children.
After that, the American diplomat said that she was "horrified" by the strike on Kryvyi Rih, without mentioning Russia in the message.
Against this background, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky frankly admitted that he was "unpleasantly" surprised by the US Embassy's reaction to Russia's missile strike on Kryvyi Rih.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-