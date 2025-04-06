US Ambassador Mentions Russia in Her Statement After Zelensky's Reprimands

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink mentioned the aggressor country Russia in her new post, responding to the massive missile strike on Kyiv and attacks on other cities.

Brink took into account Zelensky's remarks

An American diplomat decided to comment on Russia's new massive attack on Ukraine.

The US Ambassador drew attention to the fact that "Kyiv and all of Ukraine remain under attack from ballistic and cruise missiles from Russia."

"Loud explosions in the capital and reports of attacks in many cities," Bridget Brink said in a statement. Share

As of 6:30 am, Kyiv and the rest of Ukraine remain under a ballistic and cruise missile attack from Russia. Loud explosions in the capital and reports of attacks in multiple cities. pic.twitter.com/yzzOvr9r5B — Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) April 6, 2025

What is important to understand is that on the evening of April 4, the Russian army fired a ballistic missile at a residential area of Kryvyi Rih, killing at least 18 people, including nine children.

After that, the American diplomat said that she was "horrified" by the strike on Kryvyi Rih, without mentioning Russia in the message.

Against this background, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky frankly admitted that he was "unpleasantly" surprised by the US Embassy's reaction to Russia's missile strike on Kryvyi Rih.