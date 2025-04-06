Air defense forces destroyed 13 missiles and 40 drones during massive Russian attack

During the night of April 6, 2025, Russian invaders launched a combined strike on peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine with air-, ground-, and sea-based missiles and strike UAVs.
Points of attention
- The defense was carried out using a combination of aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups, showcasing Ukraine's readiness and capabilities.
- As a result of the enemy attack, several regions in Ukraine, including Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, and Mykolaiv, suffered, highlighting the severity of the situation.
Air Defense Forces Reported on the Results of Their Work
According to preliminary data, the Air Force radio-technical troops detected and escorted 132 enemy air attack vehicles — 23 missiles of various types and 109 strike UAVs (simulator drones of other types), including:
9 Kh-101/Kh-55SM cruise missiles (launched from Tu-95MS aircraft from the airspace of the Saratov region — Russia);
8 Caliber cruise missiles (launches from the Black Sea);
6 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launch area Bryansk region — Russia);
109 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of simulator drones (launch areas — Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk — Russia; Chauda — Crimea).
The enemy air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As of 10:00, the downing of 53 air targets has been confirmed:
6 Kh-101/Kh-55SM cruise missiles;
6 Caliber cruise missiles;
1 Iskander-M ballistic missile;
40 Shahed attack UAVs.
53 enemy drones-simulators — lost in location (without negative consequences).
As a result of the enemy attack, the Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, and Mykolaiv regions suffered.
