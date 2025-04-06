Air defense forces destroyed 13 missiles and 40 drones during massive Russian attack

During the night of April 6, 2025, Russian invaders launched a combined strike on peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine with air-, ground-, and sea-based missiles and strike UAVs.

Air Defense Forces Reported on the Results of Their Work

According to preliminary data, the Air Force radio-technical troops detected and escorted 132 enemy air attack vehicles — 23 missiles of various types and 109 strike UAVs (simulator drones of other types), including:

9 Kh-101/Kh-55SM cruise missiles (launched from Tu-95MS aircraft from the airspace of the Saratov region — Russia);

8 Caliber cruise missiles (launches from the Black Sea);

6 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launch area Bryansk region — Russia);

109 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of simulator drones (launch areas — Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk — Russia; Chauda — Crimea).

The enemy air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 10:00, the downing of 53 air targets has been confirmed:

6 Kh-101/Kh-55SM cruise missiles;

6 Caliber cruise missiles;

1 Iskander-M ballistic missile;

40 Shahed attack UAVs.

53 enemy drones-simulators — lost in location (without negative consequences).