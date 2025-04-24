Russia massively attacked Kyiv — there are dead, over 70 injured

On the night of April 24, rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine extinguished about 40 fires that had broken out after enemy strikes on Kyiv. In the Svyatoshynskyi district, the rubble of a house is being cleared, and two children are being searched for. The number of injured has exceeded 70, and nine people have died.

Russia attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones: there are casualties

Interior Minister Igor Klymenko reported that Kyiv and the region, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, and Zaporizhia were under a massive combined attack by Russia.

According to Klymenko, Kyiv suffered the most: rescuers worked at 13 locations. Tragic consequences in the Svyatoshynskyi district. The rubble of the destroyed building is still being cleared there. Engineering forces, mountain climbers of the State Emergency Service, and search dogs were involved.

Phone calls can be heard from under the ruins — the search will continue until they are sure that everyone has been rescued. There is information about two children who still cannot be found at the scene. Igor Klymenko Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Police officers are also going around apartments in nearby buildings, checking on people's condition.

In total, according to Klymenko, as of 7:30 a.m., 9 people were killed in the Russian strike in Kyiv. More than 70 others suffered various injuries. Restrictions have been imposed on emergency services.

Kyiv after the Russian attack

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service and the police are involved at each location where people have been affected. It is important to help victims survive the acute phase and identify psychological trauma that requires further treatment at the right time.

Kyiv after the Russian attack

The mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, clarified that as of 9:02, 31 people are in hospitals after the enemy attack.