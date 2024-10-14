The Russian army fired at cars again in the Kherson region — two people were killed
Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
Russian occupiers attacked a car with a drone near the village of Havrylivka in the Kherson region. As a result of the shelling, two people died, another person was injured.

  • The Russian army fired at a car in the Kherson region, which caused the death of two people.
  • Among the victims are children who were seriously injured as a result of the attack.
  • The situation in the Kherson region confirms the terror of the Russian Federation and the need for an international response.
  • Russian forces had earlier carried out an airstrike on the city, which resulted in other casualties.

Russia once again attacked civilians in the Kherson region

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson OVA, announced this.

At noon, the Russians attacked a civilian car near Havrylivka with a drone. Unfortunately, two women, 72 and 56 years old, received life-threatening injuries. My condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims, Prokudin said.

A 46-year-old driver was also wounded as a result of the shelling.

Russia dropped 4 anti-aircraft missiles on Kherson

Around 10:30 a.m. on October 7, Russian troops launched an airstrike on Kherson. Four guided aerial bombs were dropped on the city. A previously destroyed school and a residential building in the Central district were hit. It was known about seventeen victims.

The OVA confirmed that two children were among the victims. It is noted that a 2-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl were taken to the hospital with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to their legs. Their condition is stable.

Fourteen more people — six men and eight women — are receiving the necessary medical care at the medical facility.

One victim, an elderly woman, was provided medical assistance on the spot by the "emergency" team.

Later, it became known that the number of victims as a result of Russian airstrikes in Kherson on October 7 increased to 19, including a 2-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl.

