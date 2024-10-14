The Russian army fired at cars again in the Kherson region — two people were killed

Russian occupiers attacked a car with a drone near the village of Havrylivka in the Kherson region. As a result of the shelling, two people died, another person was injured.
- The Russian army fired at a car in the Kherson region, which caused the death of two people.
- Among the victims are children who were seriously injured as a result of the attack.
- The situation in the Kherson region confirms the terror of the Russian Federation and the need for an international response.
- Russian forces had earlier carried out an airstrike on the city, which resulted in other casualties.
Russia once again attacked civilians in the Kherson region
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson OVA, announced this.
A 46-year-old driver was also wounded as a result of the shelling.
Russia dropped 4 anti-aircraft missiles on Kherson
The OVA confirmed that two children were among the victims. It is noted that a 2-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl were taken to the hospital with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to their legs. Their condition is stable.
Fourteen more people — six men and eight women — are receiving the necessary medical care at the medical facility.
One victim, an elderly woman, was provided medical assistance on the spot by the "emergency" team.
Later, it became known that the number of victims as a result of Russian airstrikes in Kherson on October 7 increased to 19, including a 2-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl.
