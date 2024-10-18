Russia attacked Ukraine with 135 attack drones

On the night and morning of October 18, the Russian army launched a new large-scale attack on peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages. Up to 10 enemy UAVs are still in the airspace of the central regions of Ukraine. The dogfight continues.

Air defense forces announced the results of their work on October 18

According to the press service of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the night of October 18, 2024 (from 20:00 on October 17), the enemy will attack Ukraine with attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and drones of an unknown type (launch areas: Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF).

Ukrainian soldiers were able to detect and escort 135 enemy drones.

To destroy enemy targets, Ukraine involved aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 80 enemy UAVs were shot down in Odesa, Sumy, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, Kharkiv, Kherson, Volyn, and Vinnytsia regions, the report says.

In addition, it is emphasized that 44 Russian drones have been lost in location, 2 have flown to Belarus.

The dogfight is still going on

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces also warns that up to 10 enemy UAVs are still in the airspace of the central regions of Ukraine. Combat work continues. Information is being updated.

Air defense forces call on Ukrainians not to ignore the air alert.

As of 09:15, the movement of strike UAVs is as follows: