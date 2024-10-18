Russia attacked Ukraine with 135 attack drones
Ukraine
Russia attacked Ukraine with 135 attack drones

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces announced the results of their work on October 18
On the night and morning of October 18, the Russian army launched a new large-scale attack on peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages. Up to 10 enemy UAVs are still in the airspace of the central regions of Ukraine. The dogfight continues.

  • The Ukrainian military involved aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups to eliminate enemy targets.
  • In total, 80 enemy UAVs were destroyed in various regions of Ukraine.
  • It is emphasized that 44 Russian drones were lost in location, and several others flew to Belarus.

Air defense forces announced the results of their work on October 18

According to the press service of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the night of October 18, 2024 (from 20:00 on October 17), the enemy will attack Ukraine with attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and drones of an unknown type (launch areas: Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF).

Ukrainian soldiers were able to detect and escort 135 enemy drones.

To destroy enemy targets, Ukraine involved aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 80 enemy UAVs were shot down in Odesa, Sumy, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, Kharkiv, Kherson, Volyn, and Vinnytsia regions, the report says.

In addition, it is emphasized that 44 Russian drones have been lost in location, 2 have flown to Belarus.

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

The dogfight is still going on

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces also warns that up to 10 enemy UAVs are still in the airspace of the central regions of Ukraine. Combat work continues. Information is being updated.

Air defense forces call on Ukrainians not to ignore the air alert.

As of 09:15, the movement of strike UAVs is as follows:

  • Unmanned aerial vehicle in the southern part of Zhytomyr region, heading west.

  • UAV in the direction of Vinnytsia from the north.

  • Unmanned aerial vehicle in the northern part of the Vinnytsia region, heading west.

  • Unmanned aerial vehicle in the northern part of the Cherkasy region, the course is southwest.

  • The UAV is west of Kyiv (Buchi district), heading north.

  • BpLA in the eastern part of Khmelnytskyi region, heading west

