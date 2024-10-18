Defense forces of Ukraine advanced in Donetsk region

The team of the American Institute for the Study of War records the successful advance of Ukrainian soldiers near Toretsk and Pokrovsk, in the Donetsk region.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian soldiers were able to regain control of important territories, despite regular attacks by the Russian army.
- According to geolocation data, the Russian invaders have advanced to the southeast of Pokrovsk.
- In the Kursk region, the Russian army was also able to advance, but Ukrainian defenders regained some positions near Mykolaivka and other settlements.
Ukrainian forces achieved new successes at the front
According to the data of the ISW team, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to regain control of the territory within Toretsk, even against the background of constant attacks by the Russian army on this part of the front.
It is important to understand that, first of all, we are talking about positions in the center of Toretsk.
Despite this, it is also indicated that on October 16 and 17, the Russian invaders continued offensive operations near Toretsk, south of Toretsk near Nelipivka, west of Toretsk near Shcherbinivka, and southwest of Toretsk near Sukhoi Balka.
What is known about the situation in the Kursk region
According to American analysts, in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, the Russian invaders advanced to the western side of the Ukrainian ridge.
Geolocation footage, which was released on October 17, indicates that the Russian army was still able to advance south of the Green Way (southeast of Korenevoy).
In addition, it is emphasized that the Ukrainian defenders have regained minor positions near Mykolaivka (east of Pokrovsk and west of Grodivka).
The American Institute for the Study of War also declares the advance of Russian troops within and to the southeast of Chasovoy Yar, as well as to the east of Kurakhovo.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-