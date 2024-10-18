Defense forces of Ukraine advanced in Donetsk region

The team of the American Institute for the Study of War records the successful advance of Ukrainian soldiers near Toretsk and Pokrovsk, in the Donetsk region.

Ukrainian forces achieved new successes at the front

According to the data of the ISW team, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to regain control of the territory within Toretsk, even against the background of constant attacks by the Russian army on this part of the front.

It is important to understand that, first of all, we are talking about positions in the center of Toretsk.

Despite this, it is also indicated that on October 16 and 17, the Russian invaders continued offensive operations near Toretsk, south of Toretsk near Nelipivka, west of Toretsk near Shcherbinivka, and southwest of Toretsk near Sukhoi Balka.

Russian forces have recently advanced to the southeast of Pokrovsk, and Ukrainian forces have advanced to the east of Pokrovsk. Geolocation data released on October 17 indicates that Russian forces operating southeast of Pokrovsk have recently won a victory in eastern Lysivka (west of Novogrodivka), captured water treatment facilities west of Novogrodivka, and advanced along the windward strip to the south west of Selydovo, the report says. Share

Photo: understandingwar.org

What is known about the situation in the Kursk region

According to American analysts, in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, the Russian invaders advanced to the western side of the Ukrainian ridge.

Geolocation footage, which was released on October 17, indicates that the Russian army was still able to advance south of the Green Way (southeast of Korenevoy).

Photo: understandingwar.org

In addition, it is emphasized that the Ukrainian defenders have regained minor positions near Mykolaivka (east of Pokrovsk and west of Grodivka).