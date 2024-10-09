War budget. The Russia is cutting important expenses to finance the army

The new draft budget of the Russian Federation for 2025, proposed by the Russian government, shows that the Kremlin is ready to cut important expenses to finance the war against Ukraine.

On September 30, 2024, the Russian government submitted to the State Duma the draft budget for 2025, which foresees a 5% increase in expenditures (excluding inflation) to 41.5 trillion rubles ($447 billion).

The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain reported this on the X social network with reference to intelligence data.

The proposed budget calls for a roughly 25% increase in defense spending in 2025 compared to the 2024 budget. In general, defense spending will make up 32% of the 2025 budget, compared to the pre-war 2021 — when this figure was 14.5%.

The new budget shows that Russia continues to prioritize financing the war over domestic priorities, the British agency believes, noting that, for example, social spending will be cut by 16% in 2025.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine — 09 October 2024.



Russia increases defense spending

Demand continues to outstrip supply in the Russian economy, and the 2025 budget increase is likely to worsen this situation. This will almost certainly add to inflationary pressures, which remain a key concern, with inflation hovering around 9% in August 2024.

Russian authorities plan to increase defense spending to 6.2% of the country's gross domestic product next year amid the war against Ukraine. Share

According to the draft budget for 2025, the Russian government intends to increase defense spending to 13.2 trillion rubles ($142 billion) in 2025 from 10.4 trillion rubles planned for this year, which is 6.2% of gross domestic product

Thus, military spending is planned to be reduced to 5.6% of GDP in 2026 and to 5.1% in 2027.

Russia's national defense and internal security spending is also projected to account for about 40% of Russia's total budget outlays in 2025, as Putin continues to shift the economy to war amid Russia's 2.5-year-old invasion of Ukraine .