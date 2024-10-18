Ukrainian soldiers report on the heavy losses of the Russian army

During the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to eliminate more than 1,500 soldiers of the Russian Federation, as well as successfully destroy 13 tanks, 23 artillery systems and 51 BBM of the enemy.

Losses of the Russian army as of October 18, 2024

The total combat losses of the Russians from 24.02.22 to 18.10.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 675,800 (+1,530) people,

tanks — 9,027 (+13) units,

armored combat vehicles — 18,053 (+51) units,

artillery systems — 19,533 (+23) units,

RSZV — 1,232 (+0) units,

air defense equipment — 978 (+0) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 17,152 (+48) units,

cruise missiles — 2,620 (+0) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,908 (+93) units,

special equipment — 3,448 (+2) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is known about the situation at the front on October 17-18

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the situation on the battlefield remains tense. The Russian invaders, using their advantage in manpower and equipment, constantly storm the positions of the Ukrainian defenders.

Despite this, the Defense Forces of Ukraine restrain the onslaught of the enemy and inflict large-scale losses on him every day.

During October 17, 210 combat clashes took place at the front.

The Russian invaders carried out 62 airstrikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, in particular, dropped 113 anti-aircraft missiles. In addition, the enemy launched more than 4,060 attacks, 125 of them from rocket salvo systems, and engaged about 1,450 kamikaze drones for destruction.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular in the areas of Myropillia, Pisarivka, Stary Saltiv, Yampolivka, Torske, Liman, Tverdohlibove, Siversk, Zvanivka, Chasiv Yar, Kurakhove, Antonivka, Velika Novosilka, Shcherbinivka, Toretsk, Pereizne, Velika Novosilka, Zelene Pole, Tymyrivka Share

It is also indicated that on October 17, Ukrainian missile forces and artillery hit 20 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and one other important target of the Russian army.