The situation at the front: more than 200 skirmishes and thousands of shelling by the Russian army
Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
During the past day, Ukrainian defenders managed to eliminate 1,380 Russian invaders, as well as destroy 19 self-propelled guns, 15 artillery systems and 8 tanks.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army hit Ukrainian positions with missiles and aircraft, also using kamikaze drones.
  • In total, the losses of the Russian troops are estimated to be more than 677,000 people.
  • The defense forces continue to restrain the enemy and destroy the resources of the Russian army.

Losses of the Russian army as of October 19, 2024

The total combat losses of the Russians from February 24, 2022 to October 19, 2024 approximately amounted to:

  • personnel — about 677,180 (+1,380) people,

  • tanks — 9,035 (+8) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 18,072 (+19) units,

  • artillery systems — 19,548 (+15) units,

  • MLRS — 1,232 (+0) units,

  • air defense equipment — 978 (+0) units,

  • aircraft — 369(+0) units,

  • helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 17,230 (+78) units,

  • cruise missiles — 2,623 (+3) units,

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,946 (+38) units,

  • special equipment — 3,473 (+25) units.

What is known about the situation at the front on October 18-19

As reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 202 combat clashes between Russian invaders and Ukrainian defenders took place during the past 24 hours.

The army of the Russian Federation carried out two missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using three missiles, and also carried out 64 air strikes, including dropping 91 guided aerial bombs.

Moreover, it is indicated that the enemy carried out more than 3,500 attacks, 78 of them from rocket salvo systems, and used more than 1,400 kamikaze drones for attacks.

The enemy carried out airstrikes, in particular in the areas of Oleksandrivka and Loknia settlements of the Sumy region; Piskunivka, Pereizne, Zvanivka, Ivanopillia, Toretsk, Zvirove, Voznesenka, Kurakhove, Oleksandropil, Kurakhivka, Pischane, Pokrovsk and Shakhtarske of the Donetsk region; Alisivka, Kharkiv region; Olhivka, Kherson region.

In addition, it is emphasized that 3 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and anti-aircraft defenses of the enemy were carried out in the past day by aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces.

It was also possible to hit three guns on firing positions and another important object of the occupiers.

