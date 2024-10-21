The military microelectronics factory "Kremniy" in Bryansk has stopped production. What is the reason?

As a result of the night attack on the microelectronics factory "Kremny EL" in Bryansk, production was stopped due to power supply disruptions and interrupted technological chains.

The "Kremniy" microelectronics plant in Bryansk has stopped

As a result of the night... attack on the production and administrative buildings of the plant, energy supply was disrupted, special energy supply facilities were damaged, technological production chains were interrupted... Everyone, taking into account their capabilities, participates in eliminating the consequences of explosions and fires.

This is stated in the statement of the press service of the plant, published on October 21.

It is not clear from the context, it is about the attack on the factory that happened on the night of October 19, or it was already a new attack on the night of October 21.

The general director of the plant, Oleg Dancev, said that the task of "restoring the production of electronic equipment products" is currently not an easy one.

There are difficulties with the purchase of spare parts for the restoration of technological equipment and energy infrastructure; builders carry out an examination of the possibility of restoring the destruction. Share

Drone attack on Kremnaya: what is known

On the night of October 19, drones attacked the Russian city of Bryansk, and probably targeted the Kremny EL plant. The local authorities did not officially confirm the attack on the plant, but local residents reported it.

"Kremny EL" is one of the largest manufacturers of microelectronics in Russia.

94% of the company's products in 2017 were produced for the needs of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. The plant serves Almaz-Antey, Aerospace Equipment, Sozvezdie and Vega concerns. He makes parts for Pantsir air defense systems and Iskander missile systems.