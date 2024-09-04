In Poltava, the number of dead as a result of the Russian strike increased — Biden reacted for the first time

American leader Joe Biden made a statement regarding the Russian missile attack on Poltava, as a result of which 52 people have already died and 271 have been injured.

Biden explained what Putin is trying to achieve

The head of the White House drew the attention of the international community to the fact that more than 50 people died as a result of Russian missiles that hit the military training center and hospital in Poltava.

It is important to understand that several hundred more peaceful Ukrainians were injured.

According to Joe Biden, he condemns this terrible attack in the strongest possible terms.

This attack is a tragic reminder of Putin's ongoing and outrageous attempts to break the will of a free people. But for two and a half years, the people of Ukraine have stood firm. And the United States will continue to stand with him — including by providing the air defense systems and capabilities needed to defend our country. Joe Biden President of the USA

In addition, the American leader once again called on the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, not to make mistakes.

Joe Biden promised Ukraine and the world that Russia would still not win this war.

The people of Ukraine will win. And on this tragic day, and every day, the United States stands with him, — concluded the head of the White House. Share

How Volodymyr and Olena Zelensky reacted to the tragedy in Poltava

The President of Ukraine immediately announced that he had received preliminary reports regarding the Russian attack on Poltava.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi also drew attention to the fact that the Russian army used two ballistic missiles for this deadly strike.

According to the president, the Russian army hit the territory of the educational institution and the nearby hospital.

One of the buildings of the Institute of Communications was partially destroyed. People found themselves under the rubble. Many were saved. Unfortunately, many have died... My condolences to all relatives and friends. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

The First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska also made a statement on this occasion.

She expressed her condolences to the relatives of those killed and injured as a result of the Russian missile attack on Poltava.