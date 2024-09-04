In Poltava, the number of dead as a result of the Russian strike increased — Biden reacted for the first time
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

In Poltava, the number of dead as a result of the Russian strike increased — Biden reacted for the first time

The White House
Biden
Читати українською

American leader Joe Biden made a statement regarding the Russian missile attack on Poltava, as a result of which 52 people have already died and 271 have been injured.

Points of attention

  • Joe Biden condemned the missile attack on Poltava and called on the world to prevent violations of international law by Russia.
  • Volodymyr Zelensky revealed the consequences of the Russian attack on the civilian population and social infrastructure objects.
  • The US will continue to support Ukraine on its way to victory in the war.

Biden explained what Putin is trying to achieve

The head of the White House drew the attention of the international community to the fact that more than 50 people died as a result of Russian missiles that hit the military training center and hospital in Poltava.

It is important to understand that several hundred more peaceful Ukrainians were injured.

According to Joe Biden, he condemns this terrible attack in the strongest possible terms.

This attack is a tragic reminder of Putin's ongoing and outrageous attempts to break the will of a free people. But for two and a half years, the people of Ukraine have stood firm. And the United States will continue to stand with him — including by providing the air defense systems and capabilities needed to defend our country.

Joe Biden

Joe Biden

President of the USA

In addition, the American leader once again called on the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, not to make mistakes.

Joe Biden promised Ukraine and the world that Russia would still not win this war.

The people of Ukraine will win. And on this tragic day, and every day, the United States stands with him, — concluded the head of the White House.

How Volodymyr and Olena Zelensky reacted to the tragedy in Poltava

The President of Ukraine immediately announced that he had received preliminary reports regarding the Russian attack on Poltava.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi also drew attention to the fact that the Russian army used two ballistic missiles for this deadly strike.

According to the president, the Russian army hit the territory of the educational institution and the nearby hospital.

One of the buildings of the Institute of Communications was partially destroyed. People found themselves under the rubble. Many were saved. Unfortunately, many have died... My condolences to all relatives and friends.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

The First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska also made a statement on this occasion.

She expressed her condolences to the relatives of those killed and injured as a result of the Russian missile attack on Poltava.

This is a stunning tragedy for all of Ukraine. The enemy hit an educational institution and a hospital. Russia is taking away the most valuable thing from us — life. We will never forget this. Eternal memory," the president's wife emphasized.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation attacked Lviv with a missile. Three people died, more than 30 were injured, including children
Andriy Sadovy
The Russian Federation attacked Lviv with a missile. Three people died, more than 30 were injured, including children
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
In Lviv, the number of dead and injured as a result of the Russian missile attack has increased
Andriy Sadovy
In Lviv, the number of dead and injured as a result of the Russian missile attack has increased

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?