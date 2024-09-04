In Poltava, the number of dead as a result of the Russian strike increased — Biden reacted for the first time

American leader Joe Biden made a statement regarding the Russian missile attack on Poltava, as a result of which 52 people have already died and 271 have been injured.
Points of attention
- Joe Biden condemned the missile attack on Poltava and called on the world to prevent violations of international law by Russia.
- Volodymyr Zelensky revealed the consequences of the Russian attack on the civilian population and social infrastructure objects.
- The US will continue to support Ukraine on its way to victory in the war.
Biden explained what Putin is trying to achieve
The head of the White House drew the attention of the international community to the fact that more than 50 people died as a result of Russian missiles that hit the military training center and hospital in Poltava.
It is important to understand that several hundred more peaceful Ukrainians were injured.
According to Joe Biden, he condemns this terrible attack in the strongest possible terms.
In addition, the American leader once again called on the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, not to make mistakes.
Joe Biden promised Ukraine and the world that Russia would still not win this war.
How Volodymyr and Olena Zelensky reacted to the tragedy in Poltava
The President of Ukraine immediately announced that he had received preliminary reports regarding the Russian attack on Poltava.
Volodymyr Zelenskyi also drew attention to the fact that the Russian army used two ballistic missiles for this deadly strike.
According to the president, the Russian army hit the territory of the educational institution and the nearby hospital.
The First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska also made a statement on this occasion.
She expressed her condolences to the relatives of those killed and injured as a result of the Russian missile attack on Poltava.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-