In Poltava, emergency and rescue operations at the site of a Russian missile strike have been completed

The number of people killed as a result of the Russian missile attack on the Poltava educational institution on September 3 increased to 55, 328 people were injured. Emergency and rescue operations have been completed.
55 people died in Poltava from a Russian missile strike
The six-story building of the educational building was partially destroyed.
So far, rescuers have dismantled and removed more than 2,000 tons of construction debris. Search and rescue operations continued in the afternoon of September 5, taking into account the safety component.
Around 6:00 p.m., the State Emergency Service reported that emergency and rescue operations at the site of a rocket attack on an educational institution in Poltava had been completed.
Currently, experts are identifying the recovered remains of human bodies.
The number of victims of the Russian attack in Poltava is steadily increasing
On September 3, the Russian army launched a missile attack on Poltava. As of 18:30, 49 dead and 219 injured civilians are known. At 21:30 it became known about 51 dead and 271 wounded.
The head of the Poltava OVA, Philip Pronin, made a new statement on this matter.
Poltava became the target of the enemy today. The liquidation of the consequences of the shooting on the territory of the educational institution is ongoing. Currently, 49 dead and 219 injured people are known. Debris analysis continues on site, search teams are working. Unspeakable pain and sorrow. Eternal memory of the dead.
In addition, he previously announced that September 4, 5, and 6 have been declared days of mourning in Poltava region.
