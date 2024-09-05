In Poltava, emergency and rescue operations at the site of a Russian missile strike have been completed

The number of people killed as a result of the Russian missile attack on the Poltava educational institution on September 3 increased to 55, 328 people were injured. Emergency and rescue operations have been completed.

The six-story building of the educational building was partially destroyed.

So far, rescuers have dismantled and removed more than 2,000 tons of construction debris. Search and rescue operations continued in the afternoon of September 5, taking into account the safety component.

Around 6:00 p.m., the State Emergency Service reported that emergency and rescue operations at the site of a rocket attack on an educational institution in Poltava had been completed.

36 units of equipment and 215 rescuers were involved in the liquidation of the consequences of the strike from the State Emergency Service Share

Currently, experts are identifying the recovered remains of human bodies.

The head of the Poltava OVA, Philip Pronin, made a new statement on this matter.

In addition, he previously announced that September 4, 5, and 6 have been declared days of mourning in Poltava region.