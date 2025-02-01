Russian strike on Poltava — 5 dead reported

On February 1, the Russian army attacked Poltava and hit a residential building. As of 2:15 p.m., 5 people were reported dead and 14 injured, including 3 children.

The Russian attack on Poltava — the latest details

The death toll in Poltava has increased to 5 people. 14 were injured, including 3 children. 22 people were rescued, the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports. Share

In addition, it is noted that rescuers managed to localize the fire in individual areas.

As of 2:45 p.m., emergency and rescue operations are ongoing.

Dog handlers and psychologists from the State Emergency Service are working on site.

According to the latest data, as a result of a new Russian strike, the entrance from the 1st to the 5th floor was destroyed, and a fire broke out.

It is also known that neighboring houses and 12 cars were damaged.

A three-day mourning period has been declared in the Poltava region from February 2 to 4. The corresponding order was signed by the acting head of the OVA Kohut.

Zelenskyy responded to new Russian attacks on February 1

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky draws attention to the fact that the aggressor country is using various types of weapons for a new air attack: missiles, strike drones, and aerial bombs.

In Poltava, a residential building was hit, the entrance was completely destroyed... My condolences to the family. All necessary services are working on the scene, rescuing, providing necessary assistance. There is damage in Zaporizhia, Odessa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv regions. As of now, six people are known to have been injured. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State also confirmed that Russian invaders killed another person in Kharkiv.

Two more victims are known in the Sumy region.