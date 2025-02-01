Russian strike on Poltava — 5 dead reported

On February 1, the Russian army attacked Poltava and hit a residential building. As of 2:15 p.m., 5 people were reported dead and 14 injured, including 3 children.
Points of attention
- State Emergency Service workers managed to save 22 people.
- There are also reports of deaths in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions.
- Ukrainian President Zelensky drew attention to the brutality of the Russian attack and called for international support in the fight against Russian terror.
The Russian attack on Poltava — the latest details
In addition, it is noted that rescuers managed to localize the fire in individual areas.
As of 2:45 p.m., emergency and rescue operations are ongoing.
Dog handlers and psychologists from the State Emergency Service are working on site.
According to the latest data, as a result of a new Russian strike, the entrance from the 1st to the 5th floor was destroyed, and a fire broke out.
It is also known that neighboring houses and 12 cars were damaged.
A three-day mourning period has been declared in the Poltava region from February 2 to 4. The corresponding order was signed by the acting head of the OVA Kohut.
Zelenskyy responded to new Russian attacks on February 1
Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky draws attention to the fact that the aggressor country is using various types of weapons for a new air attack: missiles, strike drones, and aerial bombs.
The Head of State also confirmed that Russian invaders killed another person in Kharkiv.
Two more victims are known in the Sumy region.
