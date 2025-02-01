Russian agent was preparing a terrorist attack in the center of Kyiv

Counterintelligence and investigators of the Security Service were able to prevent a large-scale terrorist attack on one of the central, crowded streets of the Ukrainian capital.

SBU Detains Another Russian Agent

Thanks to a successful special operation in Kyiv, a Russian agent was detained who was preparing to detonate explosives near the building of one of the structural units of the SBU.

Despite the fact that the specified location is not currently used by security forces, a potential terrorist attack could have caused enormous casualties among civilians in the central part of the capital.

Photo: ssu.gov.ua

A bag containing a homemade explosive device with a capacity of 7 kg of TNT equivalent was found on the Russian agent.

What is important to understand is that the specified charge is enough to seriously damage the building, as well as fatally injure people around the epicenter of the explosion.

To prepare the terrorist attack, Russia remotely recruited a 22-year-old drug addict from Lviv, who agreed to commit the crime, tempted by "quick" money.

The Russian agent arrived in the capital, where her Russian curator rented an apartment for her in Kyiv in advance.

Photo: ssu.gov.ua

After moving into temporary accommodation, she took a mini surveillance camera via courier and installed it on the balcony. Using remote access, the enemy was able to monitor the central street of Kyiv online and thus wanted to record the consequences of the terrorist attack. Share

The SBU worked ahead of time and was able to catch the Russian agent "red-handed" when she took a bag with explosives from the hiding place and headed to the rented apartment.

Photo: ssu.gov.ua

What threatens the criminal?

SBU investigators announced suspicion against the defendant under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Article 111 (treason committed under martial law); Part 1 of Article 14, Part 2 of Article 258 (preparation to commit a terrorist act, committed by a group of persons in prior conspiracy); Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives).

According to the SBU, the Russian agent is currently in custody. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Urgent comprehensive measures are underway to bring to justice all those involved in the planning and preparation of the terrorist attack. Share

The Prosecutor General's Office helped the SBU conduct a successful operation.