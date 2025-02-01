The Russian army struck a residential building in Poltava
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian army struck a residential building in Poltava

State Emergency Service
Russia's attack on Poltava on February 1 — what is known
Читати українською

On the morning of February 1, the aggressor country Russia launched a strike on Poltava and hit a residential building. According to the latest data, 3 people were killed. Another 7 were injured, including one child.

Points of attention

  • As a result of the Russian attack, the entrance was destroyed, a fire broke out, and neighboring houses and cars were damaged.
  • State Emergency Service workers have so far managed to rescue 21 people.
  • Amid the massive Russian missile attack in Ukraine, emergency power outages have been introduced in seven regions.

Russia's attack on Poltava on February 1 — what is known

The enemy struck Poltava. A residential building was hit. Rescuers and emergency services are currently working at the scene, — reports the Poltava OVA.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine officially confirmed that 3 people died as a result of the attack. Another 7 were injured, including a child.

Emergency workers managed to save the lives of 21 people.

The entrance from the 1st to the 5th floor was destroyed, a fire broke out. Neighboring houses and 12 cars were damaged.

Emergency and rescue operations are underway at the scene.

According to local authorities, Russian invaders attacked the Poltava region.

According to the latest data, there were no civilian targets or casualties. Despite this, damage to energy infrastructure was recorded in the Myrhorod district.

164 households and 1 legal entity were left without electricity. Specialists are already working to restore power supply.

Emergency power outages announced in several regions of Ukraine

Against the backdrop of a massive Russian missile attack on the morning of February 1, emergency power outages are being introduced in seven regions of the country. This was reported by the press service of NPC Ukrenergo.

This time, restrictions will be applied in: Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, and Zaporizhia regions.

On his Facebook page, Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko added that preventive restrictions are being applied in the country.

In connection with the attack, the transmission system operator is urgently applying preventive restriction measures, he explained.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia is massively attacking various regions of Ukraine — photos and videos
State Emergency Service
What is known about the situation in the Odessa region?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump announces something "significant" after talks with Putin
Trump prepares for talks with Putin
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian missile attack on Kharkiv — one person killed and 5 others injured
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
The Russian attack on Kharkiv on February 1 — what is known

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?