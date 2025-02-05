I will do anything. Trump reveals progress in talks to end war

White House President Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he and his team are already holding "very constructive talks on Ukraine." According to the US president, he will "do whatever it takes" to finally stop the war being waged by Russia.
Points of attention
- Trump called the current negotiations with Ukraine and Russia "good."
- Journalists asked Trump about the demand for the return of the occupied territories, but received no answer.
Trump made a new statement about ending the war
As the American leader noted, the White House is currently conducting a dialogue with both the Ukrainian and Russian sides.
The head of the White House recalled that as a result of the destruction caused by the aggressor country Russia, Ukrainian cities look "as bad as Gaza, and even worse."
Donald Trump stressed that he was determined to stop the "absolute slaughter", adding that he was receiving weekly reports on the number of soldiers who had died on the front lines, and "these numbers are shocking."
Journalists also asked the US president whether he would demand that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin return the territories of Ukraine that are currently occupied, but Trump did not answer this question.
