I will do anything. Trump reveals progress in talks to end war

White House President Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he and his team are already holding "very constructive talks on Ukraine." According to the US president, he will "do whatever it takes" to finally stop the war being waged by Russia.

Trump made a new statement about ending the war

As the American leader noted, the White House is currently conducting a dialogue with both the Ukrainian and Russian sides.

We are having very good negotiations, very constructive negotiations regarding Ukraine. Donald Trump President of the United States

The head of the White House recalled that as a result of the destruction caused by the aggressor country Russia, Ukrainian cities look "as bad as Gaza, and even worse."

Donald Trump stressed that he was determined to stop the "absolute slaughter", adding that he was receiving weekly reports on the number of soldiers who had died on the front lines, and "these numbers are shocking."

When you hear the real numbers in Ukraine, what, what numbers, and that's not including the destroyed cities and all the people killed. So I want this to stop. Share

Journalists also asked the US president whether he would demand that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin return the territories of Ukraine that are currently occupied, but Trump did not answer this question.