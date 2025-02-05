Ukrainian soldiers hit 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army

As of February 4-5, the situation on the front remains extremely tense. A total of 85 combat clashes occurred, most of them in the Pokrovskoye direction.

Losses of the Russian army as of February 5, 2025

personnel — about 844,070 (+1,140) people

tanks — 9947 (+9) units,

armored combat vehicles — 20,721 (+12) units,

artillery systems — 22,707 (+52) units,

MLRS — 1269 (+0) units,

air defense systems — 1053 (+0) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 331 (+0) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 24102 (+99),

cruise missiles — 3054 (+0),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 36078 (+157) units,

special equipment — 3735 (+2)

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff

On February 4, the Russian army launched two missile and 76 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, in particular, engaging two missiles and dropping 124 anti-aircraft missiles.

Moreover, the enemy carried out over 5,300 attacks, 81 of which were from multiple rocket launchers, and used 2,711 kamikaze drones to strike.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Udy, Saltyne, Kozacha Lopan, Kostiantynivka, Kostiantynopol, Vilne Pole, Burlatske, Andriivka, Udachne, Hulyaipole, Novopil, Orikhiv, and Kherson. Share

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian missile forces and artillery have successfully struck 6 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, military equipment, two artillery systems, and one electronic warfare station of the Russian army.