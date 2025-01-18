Absolutely unacceptable. Scholz publicly put Elon Musk in his place

German leader Olaf Scholz has complained that American billionaire Elon Musk's friendly relations with the far-right "endangers" democracy in Europe.

Scholz is unhappy with Musk's antics

The German Chancellor draws attention to the fact that the odious billionaire supports the far-right everywhere in Europe — in the UK, Germany, and many other countries.

And this is something that is absolutely unacceptable. It endangers the democratic development of Europe, it endangers our community, and it must be criticized. Olaf Scholz Chancellor of Germany

As the German leader noted, he is not against Musk expressing his freedom of speech.

Despite this, Olaf Scholz emphasizes, the businessman's shift to the far-right, whether for business interests or for reasons related to his own political position, "is unacceptable."

By the way, French leader Emmanuel Macron recently criticized Elon Musk for interfering in European politics.

Who would have imagined ten years ago if we had been told that the owner of one of the largest social networks in the world would support a new international reactionary movement and directly interfere in elections, particularly in Germany. Emmanuel Macron President of France

Musk has once again provoked a loud scandal

What is important to understand is that the American billionaire has publicly stated his support for right-wing figures and ideas around the world.

His focus is on the far-right Alternative for Germany, which will take part in the upcoming early federal elections, which will be held on February 23.

The social media mogul is also one of Donald Trump's most ardent supporters, thanks to which he entered the inner circle of the newly elected US president, the journalists emphasize. Share

One cannot also ignore the fact that Elon Musk has supported the British far-right Reform UK party.