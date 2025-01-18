Absolutely unacceptable. Scholz publicly put Elon Musk in his place

German leader Olaf Scholz has complained that American billionaire Elon Musk's friendly relations with the far-right "endangers" democracy in Europe.
Scholz is unhappy with Musk's antics
The German Chancellor draws attention to the fact that the odious billionaire supports the far-right everywhere in Europe — in the UK, Germany, and many other countries.
As the German leader noted, he is not against Musk expressing his freedom of speech.
Despite this, Olaf Scholz emphasizes, the businessman's shift to the far-right, whether for business interests or for reasons related to his own political position, "is unacceptable."
By the way, French leader Emmanuel Macron recently criticized Elon Musk for interfering in European politics.
Musk has once again provoked a loud scandal
What is important to understand is that the American billionaire has publicly stated his support for right-wing figures and ideas around the world.
His focus is on the far-right Alternative for Germany, which will take part in the upcoming early federal elections, which will be held on February 23.
One cannot also ignore the fact that Elon Musk has supported the British far-right Reform UK party.
Recently, rumors began to spread that he may soon begin financing this party.
