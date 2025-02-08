As of today, less than 20% of Ukraine's minerals are under the control of the aggressor country Russia, as reported by Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine wants to protect its minerals

If we assume that about 20% of our land has been seized, they certainly haven't seized 20% of our minerals. So far, less. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Against this background, the head of state reminded Kyiv's allies that it is very important to protect Ukraine's remaining resources.

To do this, we need to stop the Russian dictator Putin and the entire Russian army.

There are a lot of (minerals — ed.) in the Dnipro region, a lot in central Ukraine and in the west. Unfortunately, we lost coal, but I know that they also lost a lot there, because they didn't know what to do with the mines, they flooded a lot. Share

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, he is ready to sign an agreement with Donald Trump's team, which will allow Ukraine and the United States to jointly develop minerals on Ukrainian territory.