How many minerals of Ukraine has Russia seized — Zelensky's response
Category
Economics
Publication date

How many minerals of Ukraine has Russia seized — Zelensky's response

Ukraine wants to protect its minerals
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

As of today, less than 20% of Ukraine's minerals are under the control of the aggressor country Russia, as reported by Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky.

Points of attention

  • Protecting Ukraine's useful resources is an important task not only for Kyiv, but also for its allies.
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready for a deal with Donald Trump that will benefit not only Ukraine, but also the United States.

Ukraine wants to protect its minerals

If we assume that about 20% of our land has been seized, they certainly haven't seized 20% of our minerals. So far, less.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Against this background, the head of state reminded Kyiv's allies that it is very important to protect Ukraine's remaining resources.

To do this, we need to stop the Russian dictator Putin and the entire Russian army.

There are a lot of (minerals — ed.) in the Dnipro region, a lot in central Ukraine and in the west. Unfortunately, we lost coal, but I know that they also lost a lot there, because they didn't know what to do with the mines, they flooded a lot.

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, he is ready to sign an agreement with Donald Trump's team, which will allow Ukraine and the United States to jointly develop minerals on Ukrainian territory.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
He hit Ukraine with ballistics. War criminal Nagaiko dies in Russia
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Another Russian war criminal paid with his life
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump's decision deprived Ukraine's independent media of funding
Ukraine's independent media found themselves in a difficult position
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The introduction of peacekeepers into Ukraine. Scholz explained his position
Scholz believes in Ukraine's absolute victory

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?