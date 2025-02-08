As of today, less than 20% of Ukraine's minerals are under the control of the aggressor country Russia, as reported by Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky.
Points of attention
- Protecting Ukraine's useful resources is an important task not only for Kyiv, but also for its allies.
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready for a deal with Donald Trump that will benefit not only Ukraine, but also the United States.
Ukraine wants to protect its minerals
Against this background, the head of state reminded Kyiv's allies that it is very important to protect Ukraine's remaining resources.
To do this, we need to stop the Russian dictator Putin and the entire Russian army.
According to Volodymyr Zelensky, he is ready to sign an agreement with Donald Trump's team, which will allow Ukraine and the United States to jointly develop minerals on Ukrainian territory.
