He hit Ukraine with ballistics. War criminal Nagaiko dies in Russia
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Another Russian war criminal paid with his life
The Main Intelligence Directorate reports that Captain Konstantin Nagaiko, involved in war crimes against Ukraine, has died in Russia. Efforts to save his life were unsuccessful.

Points of attention

  • Captain Nagaiko died in Russia after being injured in an explosion.
  • He was involved in ballistic missile strikes on Ukrainian territory and the killing of Ukrainians in the Kharkiv region.

The GUR draws attention to the fact that Konstantin Nagaiko is a war criminal, a battery commander of the 112th Missile Brigade Division of the Russian Armed Forces (military unit 03333) and a captain.

What is important to understand is that he is involved in ballistic missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine, in particular, the killing of 59 Ukrainian civilians in the village of Groza in the Kharkiv region.

Ukrainian intelligence officers recall that on January 3, 2025, Nagaiko received multiple injuries as a result of an explosion in the settlement of Shuya, Ivanovo Region.

It was there that he did his military service.

As the GUR notes, trepanation of the skull and other Russian surgery did not help the war criminal.

The Military Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminds that there will be fair retribution for every war crime against the Ukrainian people!

Photo: facebook.com/DefenceIntelligenceofUkraine

