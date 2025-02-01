Protests in Slovakia. DIU responds to Fico's cynical accusations
Category
World
Publication date

Protests in Slovakia. DIU responds to Fico's cynical accusations

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU responded to Fico's accusations
Читати українською

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine commented on the scandalous statements of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who accused fighters of the "Georgian Legion" of involvement in the protests in Slovakia.

Points of attention

  • The Slovak Prime Minister's accusations about the participation of DIU fighters in protests in Slovakia are false.
  • Russia actively uses hybrid strategies to interfere in the affairs of European countries and sow discord.
  • Ukrainian intelligence calls on European leaders to be careful in their statements and not to resort to unfounded accusations.

DIU responded to Fico's accusations

Ukrainian intelligence officers draw attention to the fact that on January 31, representatives of the Slovak authorities voiced accusations against the DIU.

Official Bratislava began to publicly lie that allegedly soldiers of the "subordinate" GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Georgian National Legion, were involved in organizing protests in Slovakia in order to prepare for a coup d'état.

Against this background, Ukraine's military intelligence carefully analyzed the allegations.

What is important to understand is that such hybrid and information operations are aimed at undermining the situation in Europe, sowing discord both within states and between European allies, and are an extremely serious threat to Ukraine.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine officially reports that there is no unit called the “Georgian National Legion” in its structure. As for the International Legion of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, it is a multinational active-duty unit that takes direct part in battles with the Russian occupation forces in the hottest areas of the front and, of course, does not conduct any hybrid actions on the territory of the European Union states.

The Military Intelligence of Ukraine strongly rejects false accusations of organizing illegal actions in the Slovak Republic.

DIU pointed to the main source of discord in the international arena

Ukrainian intelligence officers remind us that it is the aggressor country, Russia, that is not giving up on attempts to sow discord between the countries of the Free World.

As part of its hybrid strategy, it discredits European politicians, interferes in democratic elections, organizes street lawlessness, and regularly carries out political assassinations in Europe.

As for the activities of the Military Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, military intelligence is in constant contact and cooperation with colleagues from NATO countries, adhering to the principles of honest cooperation and partnership.

The DIU always works for the benefit of common security and overcoming the challenges posed to European countries by the full-scale war unleashed by Russia, in particular the information component of Russian aggression.

Ukrainian intelligence calls on European leaders to be as responsible as possible for their words, especially for accusations against friendly countries, so as not to give any grounds for hostile propaganda.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Slovakia is seeking an exemption from EU sanctions to continue refining Russian oil
Russian oil
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Slovakia rebelled against Fico — Zelensky's first reaction has appeared
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy supported protests in Slovakia
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Fico cynically accused the "Georgian Legion" of organizing protests in Slovakia
Fico

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?