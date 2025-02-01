The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine commented on the scandalous statements of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who accused fighters of the "Georgian Legion" of involvement in the protests in Slovakia.

DIU responded to Fico's accusations

Ukrainian intelligence officers draw attention to the fact that on January 31, representatives of the Slovak authorities voiced accusations against the DIU.

Official Bratislava began to publicly lie that allegedly soldiers of the "subordinate" GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Georgian National Legion, were involved in organizing protests in Slovakia in order to prepare for a coup d'état.

Against this background, Ukraine's military intelligence carefully analyzed the allegations.

What is important to understand is that such hybrid and information operations are aimed at undermining the situation in Europe, sowing discord both within states and between European allies, and are an extremely serious threat to Ukraine.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine officially reports that there is no unit called the "Georgian National Legion" in its structure. As for the International Legion of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, it is a multinational active-duty unit that takes direct part in battles with the Russian occupation forces in the hottest areas of the front and, of course, does not conduct any hybrid actions on the territory of the European Union states.

The Military Intelligence of Ukraine strongly rejects false accusations of organizing illegal actions in the Slovak Republic.

DIU pointed to the main source of discord in the international arena

Ukrainian intelligence officers remind us that it is the aggressor country, Russia, that is not giving up on attempts to sow discord between the countries of the Free World.

As part of its hybrid strategy, it discredits European politicians, interferes in democratic elections, organizes street lawlessness, and regularly carries out political assassinations in Europe.

As for the activities of the Military Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, military intelligence is in constant contact and cooperation with colleagues from NATO countries, adhering to the principles of honest cooperation and partnership.

The DIU always works for the benefit of common security and overcoming the challenges posed to European countries by the full-scale war unleashed by Russia, in particular the information component of Russian aggression. Share

Ukrainian intelligence calls on European leaders to be as responsible as possible for their words, especially for accusations against friendly countries, so as not to give any grounds for hostile propaganda.