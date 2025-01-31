The commander of the “Georgian Legion,” Mamuka Mamulashvili, who is fighting as part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine against Russia, has been banned from entering Slovakia.

Fico “appointed” those responsible for the protests in Slovakia

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that the "Georgian National Legion", which is part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is allegedly behind the protests in his country.

Fico showed a photo of the legion commander Mamuka Mamulashvili with Lucy Stasselova from the Peace for Ukraine initiative and Denník N commentator Martin Šimečka. Share

The Dennik M publication notes that Shtasselova met Mamulashvili at a discussion of his book almost two years ago, and Shimechka participated in an expedition that delivered ambulances and humanitarian aid from Slovak citizens to the legion.

Interior Minister Matus Shutaj-Eshtok announced that Mamulashvili and nine other people have been banned from entering Slovakia. The Slovak Information Service says it has allegedly confirmed the legion's personal and economic ties to the public sector and the opposition.

Protests in Slovakia

In late 2024, tens of thousands of people took to the streets across the country in anti-government protests. One of the reasons was the pro-Russian policies of Prime Minister Fico.

It became known the other day that Slovakia wants to deport a Ukrainian. The reason for the expulsion was called the "threat of a coup d'état." Share

Earlier, Fico called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky an "enemy" of Slovakia who allegedly caused it problems.

Mamuka Mamulashvili

The government in Georgia is occupied by Russia

In 2014, Mamuka Mamulashvili created the “Georgian National Legion”. The main goal is to help the Ukrainian people maintain their independence. The “Georgian Legion” has become one of the largest foreign military formations in Ukraine.

Mamuka told Online.UA why Georgian volunteers are fighting for Ukraine, how many criminal cases have been opened against them in Russia, how the FSB works in his native country, and why Ukraine's victory is important for Georgia.

Russia has been able to invest huge sums of money in Georgia's political direction. Georgian collaborators, such as former Prime Minister Ivanishvili, have infiltrated Georgian politics with promises that the government will lobby for Georgia's accession to NATO and the European Union.