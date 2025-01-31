The commander of the “Georgian Legion,” Mamuka Mamulashvili, who is fighting as part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine against Russia, has been banned from entering Slovakia.
Points of attention
- The Georgian Legion, led by Mamuka Mamulashvili, is accused of being behind the anti-government protests in Slovakia.
- Prime Minister Fico's pro-Russian policies have sparked public outrage and led to political tensions with the Georgian Legion and the opposition.
- The ban on the entry of Mamulashvili and other individuals to Slovakia is based on accusations of collaboration with the opposition and posing a threat of a coup d'état.
- The protests in Slovakia reflect the discontent of tens of thousands of people with the government's policies and its stance towards Ukraine and Russia.
- Mamulashvili's creation of the Georgian National Legion aims to support Ukraine's independence, highlighting the geopolitical complexities and foreign influences in the region.
Fico “appointed” those responsible for the protests in Slovakia
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that the "Georgian National Legion", which is part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is allegedly behind the protests in his country.
The Dennik M publication notes that Shtasselova met Mamulashvili at a discussion of his book almost two years ago, and Shimechka participated in an expedition that delivered ambulances and humanitarian aid from Slovak citizens to the legion.
Interior Minister Matus Shutaj-Eshtok announced that Mamulashvili and nine other people have been banned from entering Slovakia. The Slovak Information Service says it has allegedly confirmed the legion's personal and economic ties to the public sector and the opposition.
Protests in Slovakia
In late 2024, tens of thousands of people took to the streets across the country in anti-government protests. One of the reasons was the pro-Russian policies of Prime Minister Fico.
Earlier, Fico called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky an "enemy" of Slovakia who allegedly caused it problems.
The government in Georgia is occupied by Russia
In 2014, Mamuka Mamulashvili created the “Georgian National Legion”. The main goal is to help the Ukrainian people maintain their independence. The “Georgian Legion” has become one of the largest foreign military formations in Ukraine.
Mamuka told Online.UA why Georgian volunteers are fighting for Ukraine, how many criminal cases have been opened against them in Russia, how the FSB works in his native country, and why Ukraine's victory is important for Georgia.
Russia has been able to invest huge sums of money in Georgia's political direction. Georgian collaborators, such as former Prime Minister Ivanishvili, have infiltrated Georgian politics with promises that the government will lobby for Georgia's accession to NATO and the European Union.
