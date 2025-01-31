Fico cynically accused the "Georgian Legion" of organizing protests in Slovakia
Category
Politics
Publication date

Fico cynically accused the "Georgian Legion" of organizing protests in Slovakia

Fico
Читати українською
Source:  Dennik N

The commander of the “Georgian Legion,” Mamuka Mamulashvili, who is fighting as part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine against Russia, has been banned from entering Slovakia.

Points of attention

  • The Georgian Legion, led by Mamuka Mamulashvili, is accused of being behind the anti-government protests in Slovakia.
  • Prime Minister Fico's pro-Russian policies have sparked public outrage and led to political tensions with the Georgian Legion and the opposition.
  • The ban on the entry of Mamulashvili and other individuals to Slovakia is based on accusations of collaboration with the opposition and posing a threat of a coup d'état.
  • The protests in Slovakia reflect the discontent of tens of thousands of people with the government's policies and its stance towards Ukraine and Russia.
  • Mamulashvili's creation of the Georgian National Legion aims to support Ukraine's independence, highlighting the geopolitical complexities and foreign influences in the region.

Fico “appointed” those responsible for the protests in Slovakia

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that the "Georgian National Legion", which is part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is allegedly behind the protests in his country.

Fico showed a photo of the legion commander Mamuka Mamulashvili with Lucy Stasselova from the Peace for Ukraine initiative and Denník N commentator Martin Šimečka.

The Dennik M publication notes that Shtasselova met Mamulashvili at a discussion of his book almost two years ago, and Shimechka participated in an expedition that delivered ambulances and humanitarian aid from Slovak citizens to the legion.

Interior Minister Matus Shutaj-Eshtok announced that Mamulashvili and nine other people have been banned from entering Slovakia. The Slovak Information Service says it has allegedly confirmed the legion's personal and economic ties to the public sector and the opposition.

Protests in Slovakia

In late 2024, tens of thousands of people took to the streets across the country in anti-government protests. One of the reasons was the pro-Russian policies of Prime Minister Fico.

It became known the other day that Slovakia wants to deport a Ukrainian. The reason for the expulsion was called the "threat of a coup d'état."

Earlier, Fico called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky an "enemy" of Slovakia who allegedly caused it problems.

Mamuka Mamulashvili

The government in Georgia is occupied by Russia

In 2014, Mamuka Mamulashvili created the “Georgian National Legion”. The main goal is to help the Ukrainian people maintain their independence. The “Georgian Legion” has become one of the largest foreign military formations in Ukraine.

Mamuka told Online.UA why Georgian volunteers are fighting for Ukraine, how many criminal cases have been opened against them in Russia, how the FSB works in his native country, and why Ukraine's victory is important for Georgia.

Russia has been able to invest huge sums of money in Georgia's political direction. Georgian collaborators, such as former Prime Minister Ivanishvili, have infiltrated Georgian politics with promises that the government will lobby for Georgia's accession to NATO and the European Union.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Slovakia rebelled against Fico — Zelensky's first reaction has appeared
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy supported protests in Slovakia
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Protests in Slovakia. Fico cynically refused to resign
Fico
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
I don't like him. Fico has found a new "enemy" for Slovakia
Fico continues to slander Zelensky

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?