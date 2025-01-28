Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico shamelessly lies that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has become an “enemy” of Slovakia because, he says, he stopped the transit of Russian gas.

Fico continues to slander Zelensky

The pro-Russian politician made a new cynical statement during a meeting of the Economic Affairs Committee of the Slovak Parliament.

Fico reacted to the latest statement by the President of Ukraine, who spoke about the possible transit of gas from Azerbaijan to European countries.

The Slovak Prime Minister lied that Volodymyr Zelenskyy has nothing left to do "except talk about some gas from Azerbaijan," and that he himself is "blowing bubbles because he thinks this bubble will free him from making difficult decisions."

Our enemy is Zelensky. Zelensky caused the problems we have. I don't like him because he harms Slovakia. Robert Fico Prime Minister of Slovakia

According to him, Slovakia considers the "most realistic" option to be only the resumption of Russian gas transit.

Slovak opposition supports Zelensky and Ukraine

As mentioned earlier, Robert Fico also lashed out at the Ukrainian leader who publicly supported the protests against the Slovak government's policies that took place on January 24.

The President of Ukraine, reacting to the protests in Slovakia, wrote on his Twitter account: "Bratislava is not Moscow, Slovakia is Europe."

According to Putin's henchman, he found it funny when he saw it.

Robert Fico also lied that this was "inadequate interference in the internal affairs of the Slovak Republic" by Zelensky.