Russian soldiers shot five Ukrainian prisoners of war

Russian troops again shot a group of Ukrainian prisoners. The occupiers executed five soldiers.

Russians again shot Ukrainian prisoners

The 110th OMBR named after Brigadier General Mark Bezruchko distributed a video showing another crime committed by the Russians — the shooting of soldiers who surrendered. Dmytro Lubinets Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada

As can be seen in the widely shared video, Russian soldiers shot five captured Ukrainian defenders.

I will report this fact to the UN and the ICRC. Russian war criminals who are shooting Ukrainian prisoners of war must appear before an international tribunal and suffer the harshest punishment provided for by law! — the ombudsman urged.

Russian military killed over 120 Ukrainian prisoners of war in a year

This was reported by Denys Lysenko, head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in Armed Conflict, Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to him, the rapid increase in cases of killing Ukrainian defenders during captivity began at the end of 2023 and reached unprecedented proportions this year.

The largest number of crimes was recorded in the Donetsk region — 17 cases, during which 62 prisoners were killed.