Russian soldiers shot five Ukrainian prisoners of war
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian soldiers shot five Ukrainian prisoners of war

Dmytro Lubinets
Russian soldiers shot five Ukrainian prisoners of war
Читати українською

Russian troops again shot a group of Ukrainian prisoners. The occupiers executed five soldiers.

Points of attention

  • Russian soldiers committed a crime by shooting five Ukrainian prisoners of war.
  • Over the year, Russian troops killed more than 120 Ukrainian prisoners of war.
  • It is necessary to bring Russian military personnel to an international tribunal for the murder of Ukrainian defenders.
  • The Ukrainian authorities support the investigation and prosecution of war criminals.
  • The international community must influence Russia to prevent similar crimes in the future.

Russians again shot Ukrainian prisoners

The 110th OMBR named after Brigadier General Mark Bezruchko distributed a video showing another crime committed by the Russians — the shooting of soldiers who surrendered.

Dmytro Lubinets

Dmytro Lubinets

Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada

As can be seen in the widely shared video, Russian soldiers shot five captured Ukrainian defenders.

I will report this fact to the UN and the ICRC. Russian war criminals who are shooting Ukrainian prisoners of war must appear before an international tribunal and suffer the harshest punishment provided for by law! — the ombudsman urged.

Russian military killed over 120 Ukrainian prisoners of war in a year

This was reported by Denys Lysenko, head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in Armed Conflict, Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to him, the rapid increase in cases of killing Ukrainian defenders during captivity began at the end of 2023 and reached unprecedented proportions this year.

The largest number of crimes was recorded in the Donetsk region — 17 cases, during which 62 prisoners were killed.

We are currently analyzing all these cases, searching for patterns and regularities in these atrocities. And we are already building cases against representatives of the high command of the Russian Armed Forces who, in our opinion, may be involved in organizing such crimes or in failing to take measures to stop them and punish the perpetrators.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The occupiers of the Russian Federation shot a civilian woman in Donetsk region
The occupiers of the Russian Federation shot a civilian woman in Donetsk region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian invaders shot two Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Pokrovsky direction
Office of the Prosecutor General
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The occupiers of the Russian Federation shot five prisoners of war of the Armed Forces in the Pokrovsky direction
Office of the Prosecutor General
The occupiers of the Russian Federation shot five prisoners of war of the Armed Forces in the Pokrovsky direction

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?