Russian soldiers shot five Ukrainian prisoners of war

Russian troops again shot a group of Ukrainian prisoners. The occupiers executed five soldiers.
Points of attention
- Russian soldiers committed a crime by shooting five Ukrainian prisoners of war.
- Over the year, Russian troops killed more than 120 Ukrainian prisoners of war.
- It is necessary to bring Russian military personnel to an international tribunal for the murder of Ukrainian defenders.
- The Ukrainian authorities support the investigation and prosecution of war criminals.
- The international community must influence Russia to prevent similar crimes in the future.
Russians again shot Ukrainian prisoners
As can be seen in the widely shared video, Russian soldiers shot five captured Ukrainian defenders.
Russian military killed over 120 Ukrainian prisoners of war in a year
This was reported by Denys Lysenko, head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in Armed Conflict, Office of the Prosecutor General.
According to him, the rapid increase in cases of killing Ukrainian defenders during captivity began at the end of 2023 and reached unprecedented proportions this year.
The largest number of crimes was recorded in the Donetsk region — 17 cases, during which 62 prisoners were killed.
