The occupiers of the Russian Federation shot a civilian woman in Donetsk region

Russian soldiers shot a civilian woman on the outskirts of Terni, Donetsk region. A pre-trial investigation has been launched.

As reported by the prosecutor's office, according to operational data, Russian terrorists committed another war crime in the Donetsk region on November 10.

While on the outskirts of Terniy of the Lyman territorial community, the Russian military saw a local woman walking along the street along the houses destroyed by the enemy. The occupiers opened fire on the woman. A civilian was killed by a shot from a small-arms weapon, the prosecutor's office reports.

Photo — t.me/Donetsk_obl_prokuratura

Currently, investigative actions are being conducted to establish all the circumstances of the events, as well as to identify the victim of the occupiers.

The occupiers killed a civilian near Selidov

On November 11, one of the Telegram channels published information about the murder of a civilian by Russian terrorists in the Pokrovsky district.

According to the media, the crime took place after the occupation of the village of Novooleksiiivka, which is located near the city of Selidove. The published photos show a man's body lying on the road not far from destroyed private houses.