The occupiers of the Russian Federation shot a civilian woman in Donetsk region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Читати українською
Source:  Prosecutor's office of Donetsk region

Russian soldiers shot a civilian woman on the outskirts of Terni, Donetsk region. A pre-trial investigation has been launched.

Points of attention

  • The occupiers of the Russian Federation killed a civilian woman in Donetsk region, causing yet another war crime.
  • The prosecutor's office has started a pre-trial investigation into the murder of a civilian woman on the outskirts of Terni in the Lyman territorial community.
  • Investigative actions are being carried out in order to establish the circumstances of the event and identify the victim of the occupiers.
  • An investigation into the murder of a civilian near Selidov, committed by Russian terrorists, is also currently underway.
  • Information about the killing of a civilian near the Pokrovsky district, including urgent investigative actions and search measures, has been made public.

The occupiers of the Russian Federation killed a civilian woman in Donetsk region

As reported by the prosecutor's office, according to operational data, Russian terrorists committed another war crime in the Donetsk region on November 10.

While on the outskirts of Terniy of the Lyman territorial community, the Russian military saw a local woman walking along the street along the houses destroyed by the enemy. The occupiers opened fire on the woman. A civilian was killed by a shot from a small-arms weapon, the prosecutor's office reports.

Photo — t.me/Donetsk_obl_prokuratura
Photo — t.me/Donetsk_obl_prokuratura

Currently, investigative actions are being conducted to establish all the circumstances of the events, as well as to identify the victim of the occupiers.

The occupiers killed a civilian near Selidov

On November 11, one of the Telegram channels published information about the murder of a civilian by Russian terrorists in the Pokrovsky district.

According to the media, the crime took place after the occupation of the village of Novooleksiiivka, which is located near the city of Selidove. The published photos show a man's body lying on the road not far from destroyed private houses.

Currently, urgent investigative actions and investigative measures are being carried out to verify information, establish all the circumstances of the event and identify the victim of the occupiers.

