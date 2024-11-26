The occupiers of the Russian Federation shot five prisoners of war of the Armed Forces in the Pokrovsky direction

Russian soldiers shot five Ukrainian prisoners of war. It happened in the Pokrovsky direction of the Donetsk region.

The occupiers executed 5 Ukrainian soldiers in Donetsk region

According to preliminary data, in November 2024, the Russian occupiers stormed the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine near the village of Petrivka, Pokrovsky District. As a result of the attack, five Ukrainian defenders were forced to retreat and hide in a private house.

After surrounding the building, the Russian military captured the Ukrainian fighters, forcing them to leave the shelter without weapons and lie on the ground. However, in gross violation of international humanitarian law, the occupiers shot the prisoners with automatic weapons.

Photo — t.me/pgo_gov_ua

Investigations are currently underway to establish the circumstances of the crime and the persons involved in its commission.

Shooting prisoners of war is a grave violation of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions, which qualifies as a serious war crime. Ukrainian law enforcement officers are working to bring the culprits to justice, the Office of the Prosecutor General noted.

The Russian military killed more than 120 Ukrainian prisoners of war during the year

Denys Lysenko, head of the Department of Combating Crimes Committed in Conditions of Armed Conflict of the Prosecutor General's Office, announced this.

According to him, the rapid increase in cases of murder of Ukrainian defenders during surrender began at the end of 2023 and reached unprecedented proportions this year.

The largest number of crimes was recorded in the Donetsk region — 17 cases, during which 62 prisoners were killed.