Russian soldiers shot three Ukrainian prisoners of war in Donetsk region
Dmytro Lubinets
Russian soldiers allegedly shot three Ukrainian prisoners of war on January 3 near the village of Neskuchne, Volnovakha district, Donetsk region.

Points of attention

  • Russian soldiers allegedly committed a horrific crime by shooting three Ukrainian prisoners of war.
  • Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets demands the intervention of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN to stop such acts.
  • Those guilty of the crime documented by the GUR must be punished in accordance with international humanitarian law.
  • Russia continues to violate the norms of international humanitarian law during the war in Donbas, resorting to the most heinous crimes.
  • Ukraine intends to adhere to the humanitarian principles of war, remaining a civilized country even in difficult conditions of conflict.

Lubinets reacted to another crime of the Russian army

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets once again appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the United Nations.

We are once again witnessing atrocities that demonstrate the true face of the aggressor state. On January 3, near the settlement of Neskuchne, Volnovakha district, Donetsk region, Russian occupiers committed a terrible crime — they probably shot three Ukrainian prisoners of war. According to DeepState, the Russians tied their hands and shot them in the back of the head.

Dmytro Lubinets

Dmytro Lubinets

Ukrainian Ombudsman

Dmytro Lubinets emphasized that organizations should condemn this crime and put pressure on the Russian side to stop such acts.

As the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, I once again immediately appeal to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the United Nations. These organizations must condemn this crime and put pressure on the Russian side to stop such acts. Ukraine remains committed to observing humanitarian law even in times of war, but we will not allow Russia to turn the world into a lawless territory. The guilty must be punished!

According to DeepState, on January 3, the enemy stormed the position of the 141st Special Forces Brigade east of point 160.9. The fighters surrendered, their hands were tied, they were taken out in front of the position and shot in the back of the head.

GUR intercepted the order of the Russian command to execute a Ukrainian soldier

As reported by the GUR, in an intercepted conversation, the commander of a unit from the 60th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 5th Russian Army orders his subordinate to kill a captured soldier of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In the dialogue, the occupier reports to the commander about the completion of the mission and the capture of a Ukrainian serviceman. In response, the commander says: "Talk to this "Ukrop" personally and "zero" him out."

"This is yet another proof of the systematic violations of international humanitarian law by the Russian occupation forces. Waging a criminal war, the Russian army resorts to the most vile and heinous crimes," the GUR said.

