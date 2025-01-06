Russian soldiers shot three Ukrainian prisoners of war in Donetsk region

Russian soldiers allegedly shot three Ukrainian prisoners of war on January 3 near the village of Neskuchne, Volnovakha district, Donetsk region.
Points of attention
- Russian soldiers allegedly committed a horrific crime by shooting three Ukrainian prisoners of war.
- Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets demands the intervention of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN to stop such acts.
- Those guilty of the crime documented by the GUR must be punished in accordance with international humanitarian law.
- Russia continues to violate the norms of international humanitarian law during the war in Donbas, resorting to the most heinous crimes.
- Ukraine intends to adhere to the humanitarian principles of war, remaining a civilized country even in difficult conditions of conflict.
Lubinets reacted to another crime of the Russian army
Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets once again appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the United Nations.
Dmytro Lubinets emphasized that organizations should condemn this crime and put pressure on the Russian side to stop such acts.
According to DeepState, on January 3, the enemy stormed the position of the 141st Special Forces Brigade east of point 160.9. The fighters surrendered, their hands were tied, they were taken out in front of the position and shot in the back of the head.
GUR intercepted the order of the Russian command to execute a Ukrainian soldier
As reported by the GUR, in an intercepted conversation, the commander of a unit from the 60th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 5th Russian Army orders his subordinate to kill a captured soldier of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
In the dialogue, the occupier reports to the commander about the completion of the mission and the capture of a Ukrainian serviceman. In response, the commander says: "Talk to this "Ukrop" personally and "zero" him out."
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-