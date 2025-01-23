Russians shot six Ukrainian prisoners of war in Donetsk region

In Donetsk region, Russian occupiers executed six Ukrainian servicemen who had been previously captured. Law enforcement agencies have already launched an investigation into this war crime.
Points of attention
- Russian occupiers committed a war crime by shooting six Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Donetsk region.
- The execution of military personnel is a gross violation of the Geneva Convention and qualifies as a grave international crime.
- Law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation into this war crime, and have already intercepted the order from the Russian command to execute the Ukrainian soldier.
- The GUR confirms that the Russian army is systematically violating the norms of international humanitarian law by waging a criminal war in the Donetsk region.
- A pre-trial investigation has been initiated for this tragedy under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine in order to identify the persons involved in the crime.
The Russians have once again committed a war crime
According to preliminary information, during the assault on Ukrainian military positions in the Donetsk region, the enemy captured six soldiers of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, and they were later shot.
A pre-trial investigation has been initiated under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine into the fact of a war crime that led to the death of people.
GUR intercepted the order of the Russian command to execute a Ukrainian soldier
As reported by the GUR, in an intercepted conversation, the commander of a unit from the 60th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 5th Russian Army orders his subordinate to kill a captured soldier of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
In the dialogue, the occupier reports to the commander about the completion of the mission and the capture of a Ukrainian serviceman. In response, the commander says: "Talk to this "Ukrop" personally and "zero" him out."
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-