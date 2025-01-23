Russians shot six Ukrainian prisoners of war in Donetsk region

In Donetsk region, Russian occupiers executed six Ukrainian servicemen who had been previously captured. Law enforcement agencies have already launched an investigation into this war crime.

The Russians have once again committed a war crime

According to preliminary information, during the assault on Ukrainian military positions in the Donetsk region, the enemy captured six soldiers of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, and they were later shot.

The execution of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Convention and qualifies as a grave international crime. Investigative actions are currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the incident and the persons involved in its commission. Share

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine into the fact of a war crime that led to the death of people.

GUR intercepted the order of the Russian command to execute a Ukrainian soldier

As reported by the GUR, in an intercepted conversation, the commander of a unit from the 60th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 5th Russian Army orders his subordinate to kill a captured soldier of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In the dialogue, the occupier reports to the commander about the completion of the mission and the capture of a Ukrainian serviceman. In response, the commander says: "Talk to this "Ukrop" personally and "zero" him out."