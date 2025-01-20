Civilians shot in Bucha. Ukraine identifies 12 Russian war criminals

The National Police of Ukraine has reported suspicions to the commander of a Russian airborne unit. He is involved in the mass shootings of civilians at the intersection of Vokzalna and Yablunska streets in Bucha from March 5 to 9, 2022.

12 Russian servicemen involved in the shooting in Buch identified

According to law enforcement officials, the victims of the Russian military included men, women, and children aged 14 to 69.

Civilians died from automatic weapons fire and combat vehicles as they tried to get to work, evacuate relatives from the war zone, or simply find food.

Law enforcement officers established all the circumstances of this war crime and identified 12 servicemen of the 234th Airborne Assault Regiment from the city of Pskov.

The investigation established that the commander of this unit gave the order to take up positions at the intersection of Vokzalna and Yablunska streets and open fire to kill anyone who came into their field of vision. He personally supervised the execution of the order, directed the arrangement of firing positions, and organized the duty of Russian soldiers. Share

Sufficient evidence has been collected to confirm the commander's involvement in the crime. He has been officially charged with violating the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder.

The defendant faces life imprisonment for his actions.

The release of Bucha. What is known

Bucha was under Russian occupation for 28 days — from March 3 to 31, 2022. During this time, the Russian military destroyed its infrastructure, destroyed buildings with shelling, tortured, and killed people.

After the Ukrainian Defense Forces expelled the Russian invaders from the city, numerous mass graves, torture chambers, and mass killings of civilians were discovered in the settlement.

The National Police adds that as of now, 514 residents of the Kyiv region are considered missing. In addition, 180 bodies still remain unidentified.