Cyber specialists from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense attacked the digital infrastructure of the Russian gas monopoly Gazprom and its subsidiary Gazpromneft, dedicating the operation to the memory of the heroes of Kruty.

What is known about the cyberattack by DIU hackers on Gazprom resources

According to sources, on the anniversary of the feat of the Krut heroes, GUR cyber specialists carried out a DDOS attack on the digital resources of Gazprom and Gazpromneft.

Cyberattacks have been launched against online services of companies that support the criminal activities of the Russian occupation army in Ukraine.

In particular, since January 28, clients of these companies have lost the ability to log into their personal account, use the company's online services, pay for fuel using fuel cards, debit or accumulate bonuses to their account, etc.

In response to customer complaints, Gazprom representatives announced a temporary outage, but did not provide any explanations regarding the nature and causes of its occurrence.

Russian companies do not say when online services may be restored.

Today's problems of Russian drivers are a greeting from our brothers from 1918, the heroes of the battle near Kruty, who over a hundred years ago gave a boost to the criminal Russian gangs of the drug addict Muraviov. Today we continue the work of the then defenders of Kyiv both on the front and in cyberspace. Glory to Ukraine! — the DIU notes.

What is known about other successful cyberattacks by the DIU on the resources of the aggressor country?

Cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate carried out a large-scale cyberattack on the systems of one of the largest mobile and Internet operators in the Russian Federation, which is involved in Russian aggression against Ukraine — the company "MegaFon" came under attack.

As reported by Online.UA insiders in military intelligence, as a result of the attack on January 24, MegaFon customers had serious problems with communication, as well as access to the network.