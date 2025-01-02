Ukrainian cyber activists attacked the servers of the Russian judicial system — sources

Specialists of the Defense Ministry's GUR, together with cyber activists from the BO Team, attacked the resources of the Russian judicial system. This was reported to Online.UA by sources in military intelligence.
GUR cyber specialists, together with BO Team, attacked the servers of Russian courts
According to Ukrainian intelligence sources, the cyberattack targeted, in particular, the servers of the arbitration court of temporarily occupied Sevastopol.
As a result of the attack, more than 80 TB of data on 15 servers and workstations was destroyed: databases, software packages, accounting, personnel, backup copies, audio and video recordings of meetings, the “arbitration proceedings” system, and a number of other resources.
In addition, the group of hackers sent more than 50 thousand letters from the official mailboxes of the courts to state institutions, arbitration courts, and representatives of big business in the Russian Federation.
In addition, the printing of these letters in paper form was remotely launched on the ships' printers.
In these letters, Ukrainian cyber activists “welcomed” the occupiers and announced the mandatory return of the occupied territories to Ukrainian control.
Previous attack by the GUR on the Russian state court system
In October last year, the Cyber Corps of the Main Intelligence Directorate, together with activists from the “VO Team” group, “congratulated” Russian President Putin on his birthday by hacking the state automated system “Pravosudiye”.
The GUR attacked the Russian state system “Pravosudiye.” According to sources in the GUR, the attack paralyzed the work of courts, departmental email accounts, and official websites.
As a result of the cyberattack, personal user data and internal system documentation were obtained.
